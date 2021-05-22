Black Fungus Prevention Tips: Others who remain at the risk of contracting the black fungus disease include the organ transplant and cancer patients being given immunosuppressant drugs.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As India and Indians throughout its expanded geography continue to bear the consequences of the deadly second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Mucormycosis or Black fungus, a rare but also a deadly fungal infection has been declared an epidemic in many states across India. Reported amongst the recovered Covid patients, Doctors and medical experts have cautioned against this epidemic in a pandemic and have recommended multiple precautions for the ones most vulnerable to be infected by a deadly fungal infection.

Diabetic patients who have recently recovered from Covid-19 infection after being treated with steroids especially remain at risk of contracting Mucormycosis or Black Fungus infection. Reports have quoted unpublished medical studies reporting over 80 per cent of Black Fungus infections only among the diabetic Covid survivors. Others who remain at the risk of contracting the black fungus disease include the organ transplant and cancer patients being given immunosuppressant drugs.

Here’s how diabetic Covid survivors can prevent Black fungus infection:

Control your sugar levels:

While this used to be always the case even before the pandemic, however, doctors have reportedly stated that black fungus thrives on the excess sugar levels in the bloodstream and thereby infecting the body parts.

Regularly check your sugar levels:

If you or any of your loved ones have diabetes and suffered a Covid infection recently, then keeping a check on sugar levels not just becomes important but necessary.

If treated with steroids, be especially careful:

The treatment of moderate to severe Covid-19 infection involves the consumption of steroidal drugs. According to a medical study reported in The Indian Express, doctors have linked Covid treatment of diabetic patients with steroids, with high chances of fatality if infected with Black Fungus later.

“The key to controlling the black fungus is the judicious use of steroids and good control of diabetes,” Dr Naresh Trehan, Managing Director, Medanta Hospitals Gurugram was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

