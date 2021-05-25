Black Fungus: In March 2020, when the pandemic began in India, the use of zinc along with various other vitamins emerged as a supplement to boost immunity and fight the Coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Experts have raised alarm over the use of zinc in treating Covid-19 patients fearing that it may be a major factor in contributing to the massive outbreak of Black Fungus, scientifically known as mucormycosis, across the country.

The presence of zinc and iron in the body provides a suitable environment for the fungi that cause the Black Fungus, according to the former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dr Rajeev Jayadevan. He demanded that the link between zinc and mucormycosis or Black Fungus should be investigated in order to find concrete and credible evidence to prove whether the use of zinc is dangerous or not.

In March 2020, when the pandemic began in India, the use of zinc along with various other vitamins emerged as a supplement to boost immunity and fight the Coronavirus. However, recently many studies have pointed out that zinc could be one of the major factors leading to the Black Fungus in people.

What are the other factors causing Black Outbreak?

On Saturday, Niti Aayog’s V.K. Paul also warned against the irrational use of steroids for Covid-19 treatment to prevent further comorbidities. He said that the role of steroids in mucormycosis cannot be denied. There have been instances where the administration of steroids is taken beforehand or where patients are kept on high doses of steroids during hospitalization. Such practices can increase the risk of getting Black Fungus.

The chances of getting Black Fungus in Diabetic patients or those who have deranged blood sugar levels are also high. This is primarily because diabetes lowers your immunity power which makes your body vulnerable and prone to the Black Fungus. Even the Coronavirus is contracted in diabetic patients for the same reason as it weakens the immunity system which allows the Covid-19 virus to attack.

Besides these factors, the use of tap water instead of distilled water in a humidifier of oxygen concentrators is also said to be one of the reasons why Black Fungus is spreading in Covid-19 patients or those people who are on oxygen support in isolation. The reuse of masks or cannulas are other factors that contribute in the spreading of Black Fungus across the country.

