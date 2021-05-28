Microbiologists claim that black fungus grows in a wet climate and at a temperature of 25 to 35 degree Celsius. Read on to know more about black fungus in detail.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Black fungus, which is Mucormycosis is a rare but fatal infection. It is caused by exposure of mucor mould. Black Fungus can affect sinuses, the brain and the lungs can get affected. For individuals who are immunocompromised and with lower immunity it can be life-threatening. This disease is not contagious like COVID-19.

Treatment and process of cure of Black fungus require multi-disciplinary approach, consisting of different specialist doctors.

Wearing proper mask is essential to get protection against covid 19 but carelessness may increase chances to develop deadly black fungus.

Wearing mask when a person speaks, the vapours from mouth get the mask moistened, and with the heat from respiration, it becomes a suitable place for fungus to develop. Therefore wearing same mask for long duration will become a safe house for black fungus development. Person will inhale moulds of black fungus.

Protection measures

Wash mask regularly with antiseptic lotions.

Sunrays are best killers of fungus, keep mask in sun for a few hours.

Avoid wearing mask of clothes as they remain wet and hold dust particles for longer duration.

Do not touch mask frequently.

While drinking water take care, mask should not get wet.

Patients with cough should change their masks before six hours regularly.

Variety of safe masks

N- 95: The mask with 0.12 micrones are safe as they protect from dust and black fungus.

Surgical mask: It is made of three layers, it is cheap as well gives protection upto 80 percent from virus, bacteria and fungus.

FFP mask: It is available in different varieties . It protects upto 85 percent.

Carbon mask: Though it protects from smell but from virus only 10 percent and fungus 50 percent.

Mask of cloth: Experts advice to avoid these masks.

Sponge mask: This is very risky. It may give good shelter for black fungus. It is non protective against virus or dust.

*Doctor's advice: Mask should be disinfected daily, follow proper mask mandate and maintain personal hygiene.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report. Prior consultation with a doctor is advisable before following any of the above-mentioned tips before taking the COVID-19 vaccine shot.)

