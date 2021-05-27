The government urged the states and union territories to list black fungus under the Epidemic Diseases Act, because the infection can have a longer mortality in patients who are suffering from COVID-19 disease. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: After COVID-19, Black Fungus is gathering people's concern. Ever since everyone has got to know about the severity and spread of the new dreadful disease, getting scared is one of the obvious and primary things. This fungus so far has taken more than 200 lives in the country and the cases are on a rise amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Therefore, the government urged the states and union territories to list black fungus under the Epidemic Diseases Act, because the infection can have a longer mortality in patients who are suffering from COVID-19 disease. Although according to some experts like AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria, the spread of fungus will reduce if the coronavirus cases come down.

Can black fungus spread through vegetables and refrigerators?

As the infection cases are rising, the myths and facts around the same are increasing too. Yes, there is a lot of misinformation doing the rounds on the internet regarding black fungus and the latest one to be added to the list is that the upper black layer found in some onions and the black film present on the refrigerator are black fungus. And it can enter your body through food present inside your fridge.

But is it even true? Here we are busting this common myth. The fungus which is there on onions and the one present in your fridge are totally different from mucormycosis causing black fungus.

Black fungus affecting diabetics

Experts say that mucormycosis and black fungus are not the same. In case of discolouration in one's skin, which decreases blood supply, the infection was termed as black fungus. If a person has been consuming steroids for a long time or is suffering from diabetes, it makes them liable for a number of fungal infections and one of the most common ones is mucormycosis.

A few of the main symptoms are sinus, nasal involvement, also, the fungus can infect eye and may even go on to the brain in the more severe cases. Therefore, diabetics need to keep a check on their sugar intake and also thy need to control their steriods usage.

