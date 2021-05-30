Black Fungus Information: The premier institute stated on Saturday that it is ready for technology transfer to enable the production of the oral anti-fungal drug following the now completed emergency trial of the drug, which can be priced at about Rs 200 for a 60-mg tablet.

Hyderabad | Jagran News Desk: Amid the widespread shortage of crucial antifungal intravenous drug Amphotericin B across the country, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad have developed an oral solution to treat Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) and related fungal infections. The premier institute stated on Saturday that it is ready for technology transfer to enable the production of the oral anti-fungal drug following the now completed emergency trial of the drug, which can be priced at about Rs 200 for a 60-mg tablet.

“As the main idea behind our research is to find a solution to serve society. The technology developed, is made free from IP, so that it can be mass-produced and is affordable and available to the public at large,” the Institute said in a statement.

The premier institute added that the research is intended to deliver Amphotericin B orally at an extremely slow rate, within a particular therapeutic window.

The purpose, thus, is aimed to increase drug absorption via the oral route and thus lowering the toxicity experienced by kidneys.

Research already advanced by two years, large-scale production viable: IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad, in its statement, expressed confidence as for the affordability and availability of the drug.

"With the two years of advancement of examination, the researchers are now confident that the technology can be transferred to suitable pharma partners for large-scale production. At present, the Kala-Azar treatment is being used as a treatment for Black and other Fungus in the country and its availability and affordability make it need to allow emergency and immediate trial of this oral drug," the institute said.

As of Friday, May 28, India had over 12,000 reported cases of Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) from across the country, mostly among the recovered COVID patients treated with steroids and immune depressants and those with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes.

