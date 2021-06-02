Black Fungus in Children: However, the fungus is more likely to develop in those patients who have pre-existing medical conditions or are taking immunosuppressant medications.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Amidst the fear of a possible third wave of COVID-19 which is said to affect children more than adults – parents are also worried about the different post COVID comorbidities like Black Fungus that could be a threat to kids too. Here’s all you need to know about whether or not your child is prone to Black Fungus. But first, it is important to know what Black Fungus is.

What is Black Fungus?

The black fungus also known as micromycetes is a severe fungal infection caused by a group of moulds that goes by its name. It is commonly found in decayed matter, soil, or air. The fungus infects the brain, lungs, or sinuses. It is for this reason Black Fungus has become common in COVID-19 patients whose weakened immunity allows the virus to enter their body.

However, the fungus is more likely to develop in those patients who have pre-existing medical conditions or are taking immunosuppressant medications.

Can children get Black Fungus infection?

Even though Black Fungus is a rare infection, recently it has been found in severe COVID-19 patients. Experts say the fungus is more likely to infect patients with compromised immunity or those who have diabetes. This means as compared to adults, children are less likely to get Black Fungus since the chances of diabetes or compromised immunity in kids is very low.

However, in recent media reports rare cases of Black Fungus found in children have also come up. The first such case of Black Fungus was reported in a 13-year-old in Gujarat who had recovered from COVID-19. Two other cases were reported in Karnataka and Chitradurga. However, the health care officials claimed that the two children were suffering from Acute Juvenile Diabetes (AJD) as per media reports

Common symptoms of Black Fungus:

Chest pain, shortness of breath, and cough

Headaches

Swelling in one side of the face

Swelling in the forehead

Black crust around the nose

Vision loss or blurred vision

