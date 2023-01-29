Black Coffee: 5 Reasons Why You Should Drink This Beverage For Weight Loss

Black coffee is one of the most popular beverage. Scroll down to know surprising benefits of consuming black coffee everyday for weight loss.

By Prerna Targhotra
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 10:23 AM IST
Minute Read
Benefits of black coffee (Image Credits: Freepik)

WHO IS, not a coffee lover in the chilly weathers? Coffee is one of the most consumed beverage worldwide to start the mornings. Coffee can be consumed in variety of ways such as instant coffee, latte, cappuccino, americano, mocha, espresso, black coffee among many others. Black Coffee is one of the healthiest coffee types to start the morning with much-needed energy and pump. It is a simple coffee brewed without the addition of additives such as sugarmilkcream or any other added flavors and a part of everyday diet.

Nutritional Value Of Black Coffee

According to Healthline, one cup (240 mL) of black coffee provides:

Calories: 2

Protein: 0 grams

Fat: 0 grams

Carbs: 0 grams

Fiber: 0 grams

Caffeine: 96 mg

Riboflavin: 14% of the Daily Value (DV)

Niacin: 3% of the DV

Thiamin: 3% of the DV

Potassium: 3% of the DV

Benefits of Black Coffee:

1. Help Elevate Mood And Productivity

Black coffee is consumed by most people as an energy drink to boost productivity. It stimulates the nervous system, boosts the release of neurotransmitters known as 'happy chemicals' that make one feel positive, energised and happy. Moreover, it also improves mood and facilitates cognitive skills.

2. Helps Cleanse The Stomach

According to Healthifyme, black coffee is a diuretic beverage, which means that the more you consume it, the more often you are likely to urinate. This frequent urinating flushes out the toxins and bacteria from the bodythus cleansing the stomach and keeping the individual healthy.

3. Rich In Antioxidants

Black coffee is an excellent beverage for reducing inflammation in the body. It is a rich source of antioxidants, potassium, magnesium, vitamin B2, B3 and B5 which provide numerous health benefits to the body. It helps in vitalising the body's immunity and metabolic rate.

4. Reduce Cellulite

Cellulite is a skin condition that causes lumpy, dimpled flesh on the thighships, buttocks and abdomen. It is basically the fat collected in pockets just below the surface of the skin. Numerous studies suggest that black coffee enlarges the blood vesselssmoothing out the dimples in the skin and making the skin firm and tight.

5. Weight Loss

As per Healthline, black coffee has an element known as chlorogenic acid, which is known to speed up the weight loss process in the body. Consuming back coffee after dinner, the presence of chlorogenic acid slows down the production of glucose in the body. Also, the production of new fat cells is decreasedmeaning fewer calories in the body. The caffeine in black coffee increases metabolic rate effectively and boosts energy levels in the body, promoting weight loss. 


(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)

