Bipasha Basu Birthday Special: 5 Fitness Secrets Of Bong Beauty That Keep Her Fit And Fab

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Bipasha Basu! The phenomenal Bollywood actress and diva Bipasha Basu is celebrating her 44th birthday today. From being an onscreen and off-screen perfectionist, Bipasha has paved her way through acting and has been one of the most glorious stars of all time. The Raaz fame recently gave birth to a baby girl with beau Karan Singh Grover and the couple named their daughter 'Devi.' The actress is currently busy embracing her motherhood phase and is enjoying it at its best. On the special occasion of Bipasha's birthday, we bring you the top secrets of the diva that keep her fit and fab and the age of 44. Read below:

1. Yoga Is A Necessity

We all are well aware of the magical benefits of yoga that add to the quality of one's life. As per many reports and interviews, Bipasha performs Surya Namaskar 108 times on a daily basis. Surya Namaskar is a sequence of 12 powerful yoga poses that are great for a cardiovascular workout. This exercise not only helps in losing weight but furthermore, helps in managing anxiety, aids detoxification, improves digestion, and adds to the complexions and skin.

2. Home Workouts Are The Best

The Bengali diva believes in moderation as a key to healthy living. When she is unable to go to the gym, she practises minimal exercises at home. Her home workout sessions include squats and exercises with resistance bands.

3. Eat Greens

In order to stay healthy and fit, consuming a healthy and green diet is a must. There is no compromising when it comes to nourishing the body with healthy vegetables and fruits.

4. Cardio Exercises

The actress shares numerous videos of herself carrying out cardio exercises like a pro on her Instagram. In many of her interviews, she revealed that she usually performs a 50 minutes cardio session which is a blend of cycling, cross trainer and treadmill. Moreover, she sometimes also includes chest fly, knee-high lateral jumps, frog leap and chest stretch in her workout regimes.

5. Magical Warm Water

The Bong diva begins her day with a glass of warm water. She believed that any individual should drink a glass of warm water first thing early in the morning. This regular habit has astonishing benefits such as relieving constipation, congestion, weight loss, reducing stress, improving blood circulation and many more.

