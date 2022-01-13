New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Bihu 2022 is an auspicious festival of Assam which marks the beginning of Assamese New Year. It is also the first day of the New Year as per the Hindu Solar calendar, and hence it is celebrated on the same day every year as per the Gregorian calendar.

The term Bihu is also used to imply Bihu dance otherwise called Bihu Naas and Bihu folk songs also called Bihu Geet. Magh Bihu festival, like Lohri and Makar Sankranti, also signals the end of the tough colder months and is extremely important to the agricultural community.

For the first day of Bihu 2022 which is also known as Uruka or Bihu eve. Young people erect makeshift huts called Meji and Bhelaghar from bamboo, leaves to enjoy the feast. The festival is also known for its rice dishes.

For the auspicious festival of Magh Bihu 2022, here are some wishes, quotes, messages, WhatsApp, and Facebook status to share on this day:

Bihu 2022: Wishes

Happy Bihu 2022 greetings to you and your family.

Wishing you all a blissful and joyous day. Happy Bihu.

Here's extending my heartfelt greetings and best wishes on the occasion of the Assamese New Year. Happy Bihu 2022.

On New Year's Day, here's wishing you good health, long life, wealth, peace, joy, and prosperity. Happy 2022 Bihu.

Happy Assamese New Year Day. Happy Bihu 2022.

We wish you grow with each of your aspirations that come into your heart with the sunshine that comes with the festival. Happy Bihu!

Let Bihu be your strength for whatever you have to face this year. Let it be a day to celebrate all the successes and health. Happy Magh Bihu!

May this festival fill your life with light and energy. Heartiest Bihu greetings!

May the festival of Bihu, fill your life with love and happiness. Here’s extending my warm greetings and best wishes.

On the auspicious occasion of Magh Bihu, may God shower you with his choicest blessings.

Let this Bihu give you the strength to do all that you dreamed to do during last year but didn’t dare to do. May you get the strength and power to achieve everything you wish to. Sending warm wishes on this joyous festival of Bihu.

Bihu stands for new and fresh. Life is always new and fresh. Let us strive to make all days like Bihu. Happy Bihu to you and your family.

B- Bond of Love, I- Icon of Assam, H- Humanity, U- Unity. Wishing you and your family happiness, health, and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Bihu

Bihu 2022: Messages

Let us welcome Bihu with open arms and warm hearts. Let us have unforgettable celebrations to give this year a wonderful start.

Wishing you and your loved ones a Rongali Bihu full of high spirits and vibrant festivities. May you always be blessed in life.

May this colorful festival fill your homes and hearts with great enthusiasm, amazing positivity, and vibrant energy. Happy Rongali Bihu to you.

May you find happiness and peace every day of your life. May you be blessed with a Happy Bihu 2022.

May the vibrant celebrations of Bihu spread joy and peace around you. Wishing you the best of Bihu celebrations with your loved ones.

With the advent of another fresh Bihu, it is time to give up all the stress and worries and welcome this year with great anticipation and enthusiasm.

Wishing a blessed Bihu to everyone. May we all find all the strength to overcome our weaknesses and have a brighter future.

May this Magh Bihu be full of celebrations for you and your loved ones. May you find inspiration and motivation for a better life.

Bihu 2022: Quotes

"This is a time for new beginnings and the celebration of life – Happy Bihu 2022!"

"Happy Bihu 2022! Wish you a happy and prosperous year with love, peace, hope, and joy."

"From this Bihu let us go forward with great hope that all things will be possible."

"Another Bihu is here. Let this New Year herald new optimism, zeal, and cheer."

"I hope this Bihu will bring cheer, prosperity, and peace to your life. Let us pray that we gain enough strength to accept the highs and lows of life with equanimity."

"From this Bihu let us only spread love, peace, and laughter."

"Another Bihu is here, Let us banish our worries and mistakes and start afresh. Happy Bohag Bihu!"

"Let this Bihu give you the strength to do all that you dreamed to do during last year but didn’t dare to do."

"Let us welcome this Bihu with great hope, eagerness, and anticipation. Let us look forward to a plentiful year of joy, satisfaction, peace, and prosperity."

"Happy Bihu, let this year be filled with the truly good things."

"Let this Bihu usher in a good and sweet year, both materially and spiritually."

"Let this Bihu bring peace and prosperity to the lives of all."

"Bihu stands for new and fresh – Life is always new and fresh – Let us strive to make all days Bihu."

"Let us vow to take life in our stride this Bihu and make it tolerable as well as beautiful by accepting sorrow and happiness with sanity."

"May this Bihu be a good and prosperous one for all of us."

"Happy Bihu! Let this be a delightful year, filled with delightful things in each of its days."





