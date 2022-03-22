New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: On March 22, the people of Bihar celebrate Bihar Diwas to mark the formation of the state. Bihar was carved out of Bengal in the year 1912 by the British government. Every year the Government of Bihar issues a notification declaring the 22 March to be a public holiday to be celebrated as Bihar Day and all the schools, colleges, offices are kept close.

This year, Bihar is celebrating the 110th Bihar Diwas and in the tenure of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, the day is celebrated with a little more enthusiasm and zeal. The occasion of the formation of Bihar will be celebrated from March 22nd to March 24 at Gandhi Maidan and Sri Krishna Memorial Hall.

Bihar Diwas 2022 theme

This year Bihar Diwas theme is 'Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali'.

As the people of the state are celebrating Bihar Diwas, here are some Bihar Diwas quotes, wishes, and images to share with friends and family.

Bihar Diwas 2022: Wishes

Fill your hearts with joy and your days with smiles and kindness. Bihar Day greetings

When joy and culture collide, life becomes a festival; may this day spread the message of both. Bihar Diwas 2022, everyone!

Some of our Bihar's happiest memories have occurred on its streets. Happy Bihar Diwas to you and your family.

Bihar lies in our hearts. Happy Bihar Diwas.

May the state progress and the people of the state shine, Happy Bihar Diwas.

Our beliefs belong to the emotion and passion of our people, let’s celebrate our day greatest ever.

Land of lots of festivals and cultures. Feeling proud to be born on this land. Happy Bihar Diwas!"

The land of history, wisdom, culture and peace. Salute to Bihar on Bihar Diwas."

Bihar Diwas 2022: Quotes

“A violent revolution has always brought forth a dictatorship of some kind or the other… . After a revolution, a new privileged class of rulers and exploiters grows up in the course of time to which the people at large is once again subject.”-Jay Prakash Narayan

“True politics is about the promotion of human happiness.”- Jay Prakash Narayan

"People of Bihar are the most intelligent people on earth," Narendra Modi.

“If you really care for freedom, liberty, There cannot be any democracy or liberal institution without politics. The only true antidote to the perversions of politics is more politics and better politics. Not negation of politics.”-Jay Prakash Narayan.

“It did not offer an answer to the question Why should a man be good?”- Jay Prakash Narayan

Here, wishing you all a very Happy Bihar Diwas 2022!

Posted By: Ashita Singh