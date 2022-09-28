Bigg Boss: Take A Look At The Most Stylish Contestants Of The Salman Khan Show

BIGG BOSS is a highly controversial Indian television reality show. The show is all set to return with a new season which has already made headlines. From weekly tasks to cat fights, Bigg Boss never fails to disappoint its fans. The show host Salman Khan has revealed the names of a few contestants participating in Bigg Boss 16.

Apart from being a controversial house, the contestants of Bigg Boss never fail to ace their fashion statements along with their game plans. Let's have a look at the most stylish contestants of Bigg Boss seasons.

1. Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 winner, Tejasswi Prakash has a strong fashion game. The actress is fearless in terms of fashion and looks super dazzling in her every outfit. She not just aced western but also look beautiful in her traditional dresses in Bigg Boss' house.

2. Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill who rose to fame after she appeared on Bigg Boss 13, has been one of the most stylish contestants on Bigg Boss. From being an entertainment queen, her cute style has caught the attention of the audience and called her the 'coolest dresser' in the house. She specifically gained popularity after her interesting chemistry with Siddharth Shukla. From styling a unicorn denim sequin jacket, and a pink athletic jacket to a beautiful pleated black and pink dress, Shehnaaz Gill has won several hearts with her cool fashion statement.

3. Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Rubina Dilaik enjoys a huge fan following which doubled up after her journey in the Bigg Boss house. She is a fashionista and graces her every look. She flaunted a fusion of western and traditional outfits. From a beautifully draped saree to a gorgeous gown, Rubina has aced every outfit with elegance.

4. Jasmine Bhasin

Jasmine Bhasin is a popular face of Indian television who participated in Bigg Boss Season 14 along with Aly Goni. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress style statement managed to gain the attention of the audience. She keeps inspiring her fans with her style and fashion sense. Not just for dresses, the actress never underestimated the power of accessories. Besides her game plan, her elegant style statements have won several hearts.

5. Hina Khan

Apart from being the most talked about contestant on Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan is referred to as the most stylish contestant of her season. Hina Khan has been instrumental in a way to add glamour to the show. From aced fashion style, unconventional jewellery and top knot hairstyles, Hina Khan gave fashion goals in the house.