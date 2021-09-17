Bhuvaneshwari Jayanti 2021: On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and seek the blessing of the Goddess for a prosperous future.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Bhuvaneshwari Jayanti 2021 is dedicated to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, the fourth of the ten Mahavidya Goddesses. As the name suggests, she is the queen of all the worlds and rules the whole universe, also known as World Mother. Goddess Bhuvaneshwari is known as Adi Shakti and in her saguna avatar, she is known as Goddess Parvati. She is blessed with radiance and holds a Monn on her forehead.

As per the Gregorian calendar, Bhuvaneshwari Jayanti is observed on the waxing phase of the moon in the month of September. This year, this auspicious day will be observed on September 18, 2021. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and seek the blessing of the Goddess for a prosperous future.

Goddess Jayanti 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, bath and wear clean clothes

- Offer flowers, fruits, red cloth, red flower, rudraksha beads and sandalwood to Goddess

- Chant mantra of Treyolokya Mangal Kawacham, the Shri Bhuvaneshwari Panjar Stotra and the Treyolokya Mangal Kawacham

- Conclude the puja by performing aarti

Goddess Jayanti 2021: Mantras

Om Aim Hreem Shreem Namah॥

Aim Hrum Shreem Aim Hrum||

As per Hindu scriptures, Goddess Bhuvaneshwari has four hands and blesses her devotees with love with two of her hands. In her other two hands, she holds the noose and angusam. Also, she has three eyes to oversee everything happening in his world.

Goddess Jayanti 2021: Significance

As per Hindu belief, worshipping Goddess Bhuvaneshwari on this day is auspicious as it is believed devotees attains salvation and all the wishes get fulfilled such as wealth, knowledge, fortune, etc. She is the mother and the nurturer of all beings in the world. It is said that on this day, devotees should perform kanya pujan. Her beej mantra is the creator of the universe.

