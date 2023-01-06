Bhujangasana: 5 Reasons Why You Should Add Cobra Pose In Your Daily Routine

YOGA IS a set of exercises, poses or asanas that are combined with some breathing techniques and meditation principles known as building blocks. It is an ancient practice that involves physical poses, concentration and deep breathing exercises. Yoga not only improves balance, digestion, and flexibility but also eases symptoms of arthritis, benefits heart health and many others. From triangle pose, and child poses to locust pose, yoga asanas or poses provide extreme benefits to health and well-being.

One such popular and easy-to-do yoga pos is Bhujanagasana or Cobra Pose. Bhujanasana is a combination of two Sanskrit words- 'Bhujanga' which means 'cobra' and asana which means 'pose.' Read below to know some surprising benefits of this yoga pose that may convince you to add it to your daily workout routine.

Cobra pose is a heart-opening backhend pose that stretches the entire upper body and can provide extreme relief from back pain. It is known to be a beneficial reclining back-bending asana in Hatha and modern yoga. However, before considering adding this fitness exercise to your daily routine, you must consult a physician.

Benefits Of Cobra Pose

1. Reduces Extra Fat

Also known as cobra pose, Bhujangasana helps you shed those extra kilos. It targets the abdominal area and is beneficial to improve blood circulation and flexibility. Practising this asana regularly boosts metabolism and increases the burning of calorie intake.

2. Aids Digestion

The cobra pose is an effective pose that is known to stimulate the digestive system by putting pressure on the abdominal organs and stimulating the Manipura Chakra to balance the functions of the digestive organs. It is also good for relieving the symptoms of constipation and bloating.

3. Regulates Menstrual Irregularities

From improving digestion, the cobra poses significantly opens up your chest and improves blood circulation throughout the body. Moreover, it helps in relieving period pain. by stimulating the abdominal muscles.

4. Helps In Fatigue And Stress Management

This yoga pose boosts the energy in the physical body, relieves lower back pain and fights fatigue. According to experts, it also helps in managing and coping with daily stress, depression and fatigue problems.

5. Therapeutic For Asthma

The cobra pose is extremely helpful in dealing with asthma. It expands the chest, improves blood circulation and is highly recommended by experts for asthma patients. It opens up the passageways throughout the body and helps control and soothe asthma symptoms.

Please avoid this pose in the case of:

1. Back injury

2. Carpal tunnel syndrome

3. Headache

4. Pregnancy

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)