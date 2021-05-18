By observing Bhudhashtami vrat, devotees are blessed with holistic peace and positivity in their lives. Read on to know more about the same.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Bhudhashtami is a festival celebrated by Hindus with great devotion. As per Hindu Lunar Calendar it is observed on ashtami that is the eighth day of the Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha, if the day is falling on Wednesday. This year Bhudhashtami is falling on May 19.

Budhashtami 2021: Important timings

Sunrise: May 19, 2021 5:48 am

Sunset. May 19, 2021 6:58 pm

Begins on May 19, 2021 12:50 pm

Ends on May 20, 2021 12:23 pm

Budhashtami 2021: Significance

In Hindu scripture Brahmand Purana, the significance of Bhudhashtami vrat is glorified. Hindus have strong faith that this fast will get them free from their sins of not only this birth but also the previous birth. Devotees worship Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati as well as Dharmaraj. People who are facing the ill effects of Budha Grah, as per their horoscope, are said to be inflicted with 'Budh Grah Dosham', by this observing vrat on this day they get relief from the dosha and their ill effects get nullified. With Bhudhashtami vrat, devotees are blessed with holistic peace and positivity in their lives.

Budhashtami 2021: Puja vidhi

- Take early bath, if possible get a pious dip in the holy river.

- Pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with zeal and devotion.

- Recite mantras and Bhudhashtami story.

- Worship Lord Budha idol.

- On your puja place, keep a kalash filled with water or gangajal. Place a green coconut in it.

- Dry fruits, fruits and sweets along with incense sticks and deepak are offered to God.

- Distribute prasad after puja.

- Vrat ought to be performed eight times in a year.

- Devotees worship Budha Grah and pray to overcome its ill effects.

- it is auspicious to worship Lord Ganesha on this day. Offer modak, sindoor and grass durba to lord Ganesha.

Bhudhashtami 2021: Mantras

Om Budhay namah

Om Somamatmajay namah

Om durbuddhi nasha

Om subudhi praday namah

Om sarvasaukhaya praday namah

Om tarajatay

Om saumyagrahay namah

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal