According to the mythology, Bhishma Pitamah was the son of goddess Ganga and Kuru King Shantanu. Bhishma Ashtami is known to be one of the most auspicious festivals in Hindu culture.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Bhishma Ashtami is observed to mark the death anniversary of Bhishma Pitamah. He was one of the leading characters of the Indian epic, Mahabharata. He died on the Ashtami tithi of Shukla Paksha of Magha Month. Bhishma Pitamah was known as Gangaputra, Pitamaha, and Devavrata. He was an elder statesman of Hastinapur.

When is Bhishma Ashtami?

The Bhishma Ashtami will be observed on Friday, February 19, 2021.

What are the tithi timings of Bhishma Ashtami?

The Ashtami tithi will begin at 10:58 AM on Feb 19 and will end at 01:31 PM on Feb 20. The Madhyahna time will start at 11:27 AM and will end at 01:43 PM.

What is the significance of Bhishma Ashtami?

According to Hindu mythology, this day is known to be very auspicious. It is believed that on this day, the devotees who have lost their father, perform the rituals in the name of Bhishma Pitamah. The devotees who perform the rituals on this day get rid of Pitru Dosha.

According to the Mahabharata, Bhishma Pitamah bowed for celibacy and he followed it throughout his life. Bhishma was dedicated and devoted, and he was later blessed with a boon that he can choose the date and time of his death. He even got injured in the Mahabharata battle but he did not leave his body, instead, he waited for the auspicious timing.

Pitamah chose the timing of Uttarayan. It is the time when the sun starts going in the northward movement and it is considered an auspicious half of the year in the Hindu religion.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma