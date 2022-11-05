Varun Dhawan Diagnosed With Vestibular Hypofunction: Know About This Heterogenous Health Condition

THE BHEDIYA star, Varun Dhawan recently opened up in an interview about being diagnosed with a health condition known as Vestibular Hypofunction. The actor has been seen promoting his upcoming movie 'Bhediya' with co-star Kriti Sanon where during a promotion interview, the actor revealed that he had put a huge amount of pressure on himself to return to the big screen after the pandemic.

Varun Dhawan during India Today Mumbai Concalve 2022, revealed, "The minute we opened doors, don't you think we went back to the same rat race? How many people here can say that they have changed? I see people working even harder. I started pushing so much harder (with) my film JugJugg Jeeyo, it felt like I was running for an election. I don't know why, but I put so much pressure on myself."

"Recently, I just shut down. I didn't know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, where the balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard... We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs", the Bhediya actor added.

What is Vestibular Hypofunction?

According to the University of California San Francisco, Balance and Fall Center, vestibular hypofunction is a health condition in which the balance part of the inner ear does not work properly. It is a partial or complete deficit of functions of the peripheral or vestibular system. Each ear consists of a vestibular system which keeps the muscles of the eyes and ears balanced.

Causes of Vestibular Hypofunction

Many different causes can lead to the development of vestibular hypofunction in an individual. However, some common symptoms include any previous ear conditions, reactions to medications, changes in the balance systems associated with ageing, concussion or head injury, and blood clots among others.

Symptoms of Vestibular Hypofunction

The symptoms of the disease depend on the causes. Major symptoms include feelings of dizziness or vertigo, poor balance, nausea, blurred vision struggle to walk when in busy areas or dark rooms or feeling of motion when things move quickly.

Treatment and Prevention

The treatment of this health condition aims to improve postural control and balance, improve the patient's ability to see clearly during head movement, improve the patient's overall physical condition, reduce social isolation and decrease the patient's motion sensitivity. However, for effective treatment, appropriate home exercises and patient compliance are necessary.