When trayodashi tithi and pradosh are together, this is called adhivyapan of pradosh and this is the best time for Shiva puja. Read on to know more about the vrat in detail.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pradosh is a popular Hindu vrat, dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In South India 'Pradosh' is called Pradosham. Pradosh is observed on trayodashi tithi of Shukla paksha and Krishna paksha of every month means twice a month. When Pradosh vrat falls on Tuesday it is celebrated as Bhaum Pradosh. This month Bhaum Pradosh will be observed on June 22, 2021, on Shukla paksha trayodashi of Jyeshta month.

Bhaum Pradosh 2021: Date and time

Pradosh puja mahurat- 06:16 pm to 08:42 pm

Trayodashi starts June 22, 2021 at 08:52 am

Trayodashi ends June 23, 2021. at 05:29 am

Sunrise 05:35 am

Sunset 05:56 pm

Bhaum Pradosh 2021: Significance

Pradosh puja blessings are best received when puja is done during pradosh kaal, it is on trayodashi tithi after sunset. Pradosh Kaal starts with the sunset. When trayodashi tithi and pradosh are together, this is called adhivyapan of pradosh and this is the best time for Shiva puja. Pradosh fast gives eternal bliss with spiritual upliftment.

Bhaum Pradosh 2021: Story

A very old woman devotee of Hanuman ji lived with her son in a village. She had unbreakable faith in God and she observed fast and used to perform prayers on every Tuesday, which is considered Lord Hanuman's Day. Once, Hanuman ji visited her place and asked her to clean the floor and then cook for him. The old lady was unable to bend so she requested humbly to ask for something else. After coming across her request, Lord suggested her to light a fire on her son's back and then cook. Although she was scared that her son might die, she still chose to cook food on her son's back. However, after the food was ready Hanuman ji asked the lady to call her son for prasad. Astonished, as she was thinking of death of her son due to fire, found him well and alive. This old lady dropped on the feet of Lord Hanuman ji and was blessed with fortune and happiness.

Bhaum Pradosh 2021: Puja vidhi

Take an early morning bath

On a clean platform keep idols of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Hanuman ji

Either observe fast or take satvik pure food.

Light a deepak on the place of worship

Offer leaves of Bengal quince, betal leaves, rice, flowers, fruits and incense.

Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Chant mantra Om Namah Shivay.

Devotees chant Mahamrityunjay jap.

