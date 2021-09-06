Bhaumati Amavasya or Bhomvati Amavasya is a no-moon day and is considered very auspicious to pay homage to our ancestors. This year will be observed on September 7, 2021. Scroll down to learn more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Amavasya is a no-moon day that means the moon is not visible on the night of this tithi. In Sanskrit 'ama' means 'together' and 'vasya' is to 'dwell'. As per the Hindu religion and old Indian culture beliefs, Amavasya tithi is a time of great power. Therefore, on most Amavasyas people observe fast for both the Sun and Moon Gods.

And when the Amavasya falls on a Tuesday it is known as Bhaumati Amavasya or Bhomvati Amavasya. Another reason this date's Amavasya is considered very auspicious is that on this tithi, Hindus pay homage to their ancestors.

Bhaum Amavasya is in the month of Bhadrapad of Hindu calendar. This year it will be observed on September 7th, 2021.

Bhaum Amavasya 2021: Date and time

Amavasya starts- September 6, 2021 at 07:38 am

Amavasya ends- September 7, 2021 at 06:21 am

Bhaum Amavasya: Significance

Amavasya is observed in all parts of the country with devotion. This day is also propitious for donations and charity work. Bhaum is the Sanskrit word of mangal ,the Mars, therefore Bhaumati Amavasya is treated as very apt for planet mangal (Mars) puja and for remedying Mangal dosh of a horoscope.

Bhaum Amavasya: Rituals

- Devotees get up early and take bath preferably in holy rivers.

- The traditions of worship differ in different regions. In some places Lord Vishnu and Peepal tree are worshipped.

- Fast is observed to get rid of Pitra Dosh.

- Shraddh rituals and Tarpan are performed to appease the ancestors and to get blessings as it is believed that on Amavasya tithi they visit us.

- To offer peace to departed souls, Brahmans are given donations and are offered with food and sweets.

- Planet Mars is the main deity of Bhaumati Amavasya, so devotees worship Mangal Grah and seek forgiveness and blessings.

- Navgrah Shanti Puja and hawan are performed.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal