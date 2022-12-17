Bharti Singh Opens About Her Struggle With Body Shaming; Know Its Affects On Individuals And How To Overcome It

THE recent episode of Moving in With Malaika focused on the actress and comedian Bharti Singh and the show host Malaika Arora talking about body shaming and their experiences with it. In their conversation, Bharti opened up about being trolled for her appearance and weight during her wedding with Harsh Limbachiyaa.

Speaking on the 'Moving in With Malaika', Bharti shared that, 'Even after my wedding, I was trolled. When I first posted a picture of our Roka ceremony, there were comments like, ‘Ye Hua asli combination hathi aur cheeti ka (This is the real combination of an elephant with an ant)’. We were trolled a lot. Usually, people send wishes after weddings, we were trolled. (I was told) ‘Haarsh sir bahut patle hai.’ Several women told me, ‘Phategi kya? (Will you burst?)"

What Is Body Shaming?

Merriam-Webster defines body shaming as the act or practice of subjecting someone to criticism or mockery for supposed bodily faults or imperfections. The first use of this term was done by a journalist named Philip Ellis. Body shaming can include negative comments about an individual's body weight, appearance, hair, food, clothing and age.

Impact of Body Shaming

According to Healthline, fat or body shaming involves criticism and harassing overweight people regarding their weight or eating habits to make them feel ashamed of themselves. Body shaming can take place in a home environment, school, college or even at anyone's workplace. These comments can have harmful effects on an individual with the potential to affect your self-esteem, confidence, perception towards yourself and even depression or anxiety at an early age.

The body shaming effects can be very damaging to a person's well-being and overall health including physical, mental and emotional health. The experiences of body shaming can also trigger personal insecurities in an individual which can lead to impairment of their social functioning and interactions.

Effects of body shaming experiences include:

Distorted self-image and perception

Psychological and emotional distress

Developing eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia nervosa

Self-harming tendency

Low self-esteem and confidence related to self appearance

How To Overcome Body Shaming

We live in a world where everyone is criticised by another person for every action. We all might have gone through some instance of body shaming in our life. However, tackling the situation with the presence of mind and positivity can make a big difference.

1. Reframe Negative Body Talk

The way you talk and think about your body affects your perception towards it. Reflect on your body with love and care and practice affirmations that build self-confidence and esteem for your overall body and health. Replace the negative comments with positive talks.

2. Appreciate Yourself

Always appreciate yourself for who you are. Not everybody is going to appreciate you, therefore, it is your sole responsibility to love and accept yourself for the way you are.

3. Self Care

Self-care is a big weapon to fight negative emotions for oneself and develop good habits to show love and care for your body and well-being. Eat nutritious food, maintain a good sleep cycle, and be conscious of your health and habits.

4. Learn About Body Shaming

Educating yourself about body shaming is necessary when dealing with its outcomes of it. Know what body shaming is, how to overcome and how to develop a positive mindset towards it.

5. Develop Self-Compassion

Treat yourself with kindness, positive affirmations and practice body mindset-changing movements. According to Forbes, developing self-compassion is amongst the most positive and constructive ways to deal with body shaming and help yourself to be free from feelings of shame and anxiety.

