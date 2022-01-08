New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Bhanu Saptami is one of the important days for Hindus as it is dedicated to Lord Surya or Sun God. This auspicious day falls on the Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the months of Margashirsha, Kartika, Jyeshta, Phalguna and Magha, as per the Hindu calendar. Also known as the Vyavasvathma Saptami, it was on this day Lord Surya first appeared on the chariot of seven horses. Aruna is the charioteer of Lord Sun, the one who stands in front to save and shield the Earth from the scorching heat of the Sun.

The day will be observed on January 9, 2022. Devotees on this day worship Lord Surya and observe a day-long fast to seek his blessings.

Bhanu Saptami 2022: Date and Shubh Timing

Date: January 9, Sunday

Saptami Tithi Begins - 10:42 AM on Jan 08, 2022

Saptami Tithi Ends - 11:08 AM on Jan 09, 2022

Bhanu Saptami 2022: Significance

As per Hindu belief, those who worship on this day are bestowed with wealth, good health and longevity. Also, it blesses one with sound health and keeps all kinds of illness and disease away. The day is mainly celebrated in Western and Southern India.

Bhanu Saptami 2022: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

- Perform Maha-Abhishek along with chanting several sacred mantras, such as Surya Stotras and Aditya Haridayam Stotras.

- Offer arghya to Lord Surya.

- Devotees must donate fruits, clothes, etc to the poor on this day as it is considered auspicious.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv