New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Bhanu Saptami 2022 is one of the important days for Hindus and it is dedicated to Lord Surya or Sun God. According to the Hindu scriptures, Lord Surya appeared on the chariot of seven horses for the first time on this day. It is believed that the charioteer of Lord Sun, Aruna, stood in front to save the Earth from the scorching heat of the Sun. Bhanu is one of the names of Lord Surya among several other names.

Bhanu Saptami 2022: Date

Bhanu Saptami will fall on May 22, 2022.

Bhanu Saptami 2022: Time

The Saptami tithi will begin on May 21, 2022, at 02:59 PM and will end on May 22, 2022, at 12:59 PM.

Bhanu Saptami 2022: History

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Surya ascended the Earth on this day. His chariot was in golden colour and it was decorated with sacred lotus. He is also considered the creator of all beings. Moreover, the seven rays of the Sun are denoted by the seven horses that draw the chariot.

Bhanu Saptami 2022: Significance

Devotees keep a day-long fast on this day. It is believed that people who keep fast on this day are blessed with good health, longevity and wealth and keep all kinds of illness and disease away. Lord Surya is addressed by many names including Ravi, Bhanu, Khaga, Aditya, Savitra, Bhaskara and many more.

Bhanu Saptami 2022: Puja Vidhi

first, devotees should wake up early in the morning. Then, take a bath and wear clean clothes. After that, offer arghya to Lord Surya and perform Maha-Abhishek along with chanting several sacred mantras, like Surya Stotras and Aditya Haridayam Stotras. Devotees should also donate fruits, clothes, etc to the poor on this day. Devotees can also chant the following names of Surya like Om Mitraya namah, Om Ravaye Namah, Om Surya namah, Om Bhanave namah, etc.

