Bhai Dooj 2022: October 26 Or 27? When To Celebrate The Festival

BHAI DOOJ is a festival that signifies the bond between a brother and sister and is observed by Indians all over the world. Bhai Dooj will mark the end of Diwali festivities this year and is always celebrated with great pomp and jubilation.

Also known as Bhai Phonta, Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya and Bhathru Dwithiya, Bhai Dooj is a momentous occasion that honours and signifies the love between brothers and sisters. Amid the five-day festivities of Diwali, Bhai Dooj is all set to be celebrated and culminate the Diwali festivities of the year. It is celebrated on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the auspicious month of Kartik.

On this auspicious festival, sisters apply tilak on their brother's forehead and pray for their long life, security and health. Brothers, on the other hand, offer gifts to their sisters for their sweet gestures towards them. This year, due to a partial solar eclipse being witnessed throughout the world on the next day of Diwali, has risen confusion regarding when to celebrate the sister-brother festival of Bhai Dooj. Read below the date and auspicious timings of Bhai Dooj 2022.

Bhai Dooj 2022: Date And Auspicious Time

According to Drik Panchang, the festival of Bhai Dooj falls on October 26, 2022. The Dwitiya Tithi begins at 02:24 PM on October 26 and ends at 12:45 PM on October 27, 2022.

The Bhai Dooj Aparahana Timings are from 01:14 PM to 03:35 PM on October 26, 2022.

Bhai Dooj 2022: Rituals

On the day of Bhai Dooj, people wake up early in the morning, take bath and wear beautiful attires. Now, once taken bath, light a diyas with ghee and apply tilak on your brother's forehead. Decorate your Bhai Dooj plates with roli, moli, sweets, Akshat and coconuts. Sisters fast for their brothers on the day of Bhai Dooj and in return brothers offer gifts to their sisters. They pray for each other long life and health. Brothers promise to protect their sisters for a lifetime. The festival shows how beautiful is the bond between a brother and sister.