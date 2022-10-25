Bhai Dooj 2022: 6 Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Sibling On This Festival

WITH five-day festivities of Diwali that began on October 22 with Dhanteras, will culminate with celebrations of Bhai Dooj on October 26, 2022. The festival of Bhai Dooj is celebrated to signify the pure love and bond between brothers and sisters. From being best friends to look out for one another, siblings share the purest form of love and add to its beauty. On this say, they share gifts which are quite similar to Raksha Bandhan.

On this day, sisters apply tilak on their brother's forehead for each other's long life, health and success. Exchanging gifts is one of the peculiar ways to express your love to your siblings. Therefore, we bring you a compiled list of gifts to gift your siblings on special day of Bhai Dooj.

1. Activity Tracker

Every individual today is concerned about their health, so gifting an activity tracker is a perfect Bhai Dooj gift for your sibling. It is perceived as having high value and of great utility. It can be used on daily basis and makes it easy for you to track your fitness and health.

2. Custom Coffee Mugs

Custom coffee mugs are one of the best gift ideas for the Bhai Dooj festival. You can gift a coffee mug by adding their photos or a sweet quote and make your sibling feel special.

3. Beauty Box

Nothing impresses a girl more than beauty products. On the special occasion of Bhai Dooj, you can gift your sister a hamper or curated skincare or personal care. From moisturisers, serums, cleansers, lotions and other products, a branded skincare kit will impress your sister to another level.

4. Bluetooth Speaker

Bluetooth speakers come with numerous options for you to select from. Also, you can buy them online with easy and quick delivery. They are versatile and great outdoor companions and can be used for enjoying holidays.

5. Gift Card

With the entire world choosing online platforms to shop for things, a gift card becomes one of the perfect choices for gifts for your siblings on Bhai Dooj. Gift cards provide the freedom to choose and buy whatever you want online or from selected shops. Your sibling is going to be very happy getting a gift card as a gift.

6. Customised Dress

Gifting customised dresses or even T-shirts signifies a personal connection and stands out of the crowd. personalised gifts add a personal touch to the gift and make the bonds stronger.