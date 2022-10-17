Bhai Dooj 2022: Check Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Celebrations Of This Auspicious Day

WITH the upcoming festivities, the country is all decked up for the celebrations of the most awaited festive week. Diwali this year will be celebrated on October 24 and two days after Deepawali is celebrated the festival of 'Bhai Dooj'. Also known as Bhai Phonta, Bhai Dooj, is one of the significant festivals celebrated along the festive days of Diwali. The word 'Bhai' means brother and 'Dooj' means the second day after the new moon, which is the day when the festival is celebrated.

Bhai Dooj marks the end of the five-day festivities of Diwali celebrations which falls on the second day after the new moon of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya and Bhathru Dwithiya.

Bhai Dooj 2022: Significance

This festival marks the bond and love between a sister-brother relationship. Bhai Dooj is similar to the festival of Raksha Bandhan and commemorates the unbreakable bond of siblings.

There are many beliefs associated with the special day but the most popular one is about Ymaraj, the god of death. As per these beliefs, the sister of Yamraj known as the Yamuna insisted on her brother visiting her on many occasions, but Ymaraj was unable to do so for her. When they finally met, he was greeted with a big grand celebration and Yamuna applied tika on his forehead.

Yamraj was immensely pleased with her sister's love and respect and gave the Yamuna a boon that a day will be dedicated to her on which he will visit her every year, Therefore, since then, the ritual of siblings visiting each other on this day to honour the love and bond between them began and came to be known as 'Bhai Dooj.'

Another legendary story is that Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra after defeating the demon, Naraksura. Lord Krishna's sister welcomed him with flowers and applied tika on his forehead and performed his aarti. Since then the ritual of Bhai Dooj began.

Bhai Dooj 2022: Date and Shubh Muhurat

The festival of Bhai Dooj will fall after two days of Diwali on October 26, 2022. According to Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi begins at 02:42 PM on October 26 and ends at 12:45 PM on October 27, 2022.

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Muhurat is from 01:14 PM to 03:35 PM on October 26, 2022.

Bhai Dooj 2022: Celebrations

In honour of this festival, sisters visit their brothers. Sisters make a seat for their brother with flour rice to complete the ceremony. Tika is applied on the forehead of brothers and they pray for their brother's well-being and protection. The festival is celebrated along with happiness, togetherness and sweet dishes.