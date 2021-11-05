New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Bhai Dooj 2021 also known as Yama Dwitiya, is one of the auspicious festivals as on this day sisters pray for their brothers' long life and do tilak ceremony. The day falls on the Dwitiya Tithi, Shukla Paksha, waxing phase of the moon, in Kartik month of Hindu calendar. This year the day will be celebrated on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Bhaiya Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya and Bhathru Dwithiya. On this day, sisters put vermillion on their brothers' forehead and perform a puja for their well-being. Brothers' on the other hand, brings special gifts for their darling sisters.

Bhai Dooj 2021: Shubh Timing

Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 11:14 PM on Nov 05, 2021

Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 07:44 PM on Nov 06, 2021

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time - 01:10 PM to 03:21 PM

Bhai Dooj 2021: Mantra

Ganga puje Yamuna ko, Yami puje Yamraj ko, Subhadra puje Krishna ko,

Ganga Yamuna Neer Bahe, Mere Bhai aap badhein, phule phalein.

Bhai Dooj 2021: Puja Samaghri

- Roli or kumkum and/ or chandan

- An aarti thali

-Two diyas

- Ghee or oil for lighting the lamp

- Cotton wicks

- Akshat

- Sweets

- Paan and supari

- Dakshina

- Flowers

- Fruits

- Kalava or mauli (scared colourful thread) for tying around the wrist

Bhai Dooj 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear new clothes.

- Collect all the samaghris of puja.

- Draw the picture of khote raja, rani, sun, moon and others.

- Light an oil lamp and place it facing south.

- Offer flowers, dahi, rice, sweet and do tilak.

- Recite the Bhai dooj katha and make the crown from cotton.

- After praying, make your brother sit facing north-west and do the tilak.

