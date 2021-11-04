New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Bhai Dooj 2021, also known as Bhai Phonta, is one of the significant festivals after Raksha Bandhan. The day celebrates and strengthens the bond of brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters pray for the long life, prosperity and well-being of their brothers. Also, they observe fasts until they put tilak on their brother's forehead. The day falls on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu Kartik month. In the southern part of the nation, the day is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya.

In the Kayastha community, two Bhai Doojs are celebrated. The more famous one comes on the second day after Diwali. But the lesser-known one is celebrated a day or two after Diwali. Also, on this day, they worship Lord Chitragupta and perform Kalam Dawat Puja.

Bhai Dooj 2021: Date

The day is celebrated on the fifth day of the Diwali Festival. This year it will be celebrated on November 6, 2021, that is, Saturday.

Bhai Dooj 2021: Legend

As per Hindu mythology, after killing the demon Narakasura, Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra, who gave him a warm welcome. She also applied tilaka on Lord Krishna's forehead, and ever since then, the day is celebrated as Bhai Dooj.

Another story revolves around Yama, the God of death. As per Hindu texts, Yama visited his beloved sister, Yamuna, on Dwitheya. Goddess Yamuna welcomed her brother with a tilak and garlanded. They dined together after a long time and exchanged gifts. After receiving a warm welcome from his sister, Yama announced that whoever receives tilak from his sister on this day will be bestowed with long life and prosperity.

Bhai Dooj 2021: Significance

As per the Hindu belief, those sisters who worship deities and put tilak on their brother's forehead, their brothers are bestowed with happiness, longevity and healthy life.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv