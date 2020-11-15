Bhai Dooj 2020: On this day, siblings celebrate the moment and enjoy a fast together, Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the Dwitiya Tithi, Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Bhai Dooj is a festival that celebrates the bond between a brother and sister. This festival is also known as Bhaubeej, Bhai Phonta, Bhai Tika. It is celebrated two days after Diwali. On this day, siblings celebrate the moment and enjoy a fast together. And with this Bhai Dooj festival, the five-day-long Diwali festivities come to an end, Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the Dwitiya Tithi, Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month.

Bhai Dooj Date:

This year, the sacred festival of Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 16, 2020.

Bhai Dooj also marks the second day of the Vikrami Samvat New Year.

Bhai Dooj Shubh Muhurat:

The Bhai Dooj rituals must be performed between 1:10 PM to 3:18 PM as it is the given shubha muhurat for the day.

Bhai Dooj 2020 Tithi:

The tithi for this auspicious day starts at 7:06 AM on November 16 and ends at 3:56 AM on November 17.

According to Hindu Mythology, Lord Krishna killed Narakasura and after killing him he visited his sister Subhadra who gave him a warm welcome with sweets and flowers. She also applied tika on his forehead. Thus, after that the origin of Bhai Dooj commemorated.

Bhai Dooj Puja Vidhi:

On this day, rise early, take bath, and wear fresh or new clothes after this make arrangements for the puja. The rituals must be performed at the shubh muhurat. The puja should begin with invoking Lord Ganesha and by taking his blessing After praying to the deities, make your brother sit on the other chowki facing north-west. Now, make your brother cover his head with a handkerchief. Now apply tika on your brother's forehead and give the coconut to them. Then perform the aarti, put the akshat on his head, and conclude the rituals by making him have a sweet.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma