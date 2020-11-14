Bhai Dooj 2020 Date and Time: Also known as 'Bhai Tika', this auspicious festival will be celebrated on November 16 this year.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Bhai Dooj, which is also known as 'Bhaubeej', 'Bhai Tika' and 'Bhai Phonta', is a special festival that is observed in India to celebrate the bond between a brother and a sister. Celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik, Bhai Dooj is similar to Raksha Bandhan when a brother and sister pray for each others', long life and exchange gifts.

What about names of Bhai Dooj?

Bhai Dooj has several regional names. In north India, it is generally known as 'Bhai Dooj' and is celebrated two days after Diwali. In Nepal, it is called 'Bhai Tika' while it is known as 'Bhai Phonta' in West Bengal. In the south, where it is celebrated as 'Yama Dwitiya', it is known as 'Bhai Beej', 'Bhatru Dviteeya', 'Bhatri Ditya' or 'Bhaghini Hastha Bhojanamu'.

Bhai Dooj 2020 Date and Time:

In 2020, this auspicious festival will be celebrated on November 16, two days after Diwali. The dwitiya tithi will begin at 7.06 am on 16 November and continue till 3.56 am on 17 November.

Bhai Dooj 2020 Shubh Muhurat:

The shubh muhurat for Bhai Dooj 2020 will begin at 1.10 pm on 16 November and continue till 3.18 pm on the same day, according to drikpanchang.

What is the history and importance of Bhai Dooj?

It is believed that on this special day, Yamraj, the God of death in Hinduism, visited his sister Yamuna. Yamuna had called Yamraj several times but he was unable to give her a visit. However, once Yamraj finally visited Yamuna, he was welcomed with a lot of love and respect. Yamuna also applied a tilak on his forehead. After receiving so much love, Yamraj asked Yamuna to ask for a boon. His sister asked Yamraj to mark a day every year where he will visit her. Thus, we celebrate Bhai Dooj to celebrate the bond between a brother and a sister.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma