Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jayanti 2022: Chandigarh Airport Named After Revolutionary Freedom Fighter

BHAGAT Singh was born on September 28, 1907, in Punjab province, now in Pakistan. India observes his birth anniversary on September 28 annually. He is referred to as Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the freedom fighter who inspired Indian across generations with his courage. The revolutionary freedom fighter had only one aim, to make the nation free from British rule.

Bhagat Singh was one of the revolutionaries who gave his life for the freedom of India. He gave a slogan as "Inquilab Zindabad" for Indian independence against the Britishers.



On this special occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a tweet, "I bow to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji on his Jayanti. His courage motivates us greatly. We reiterate our commitment to realize his vision for our nation."

PM, in his Mann Ki Baat on Sunday announced that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was honored to officially christen the ceremony on the 115th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter. The ceremony was also attended by Punjab chief minister Bhagwat Mann, Harayana governor Bandaru Dattatreya and other dignitaries.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed himself on naming Chandigarh airport after Bhagat Singh, "Finally our efforts paid off. On behalf of entire Punjab, we welcome the decision of naming the Chandigarh University after Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji."

Moreover, Professor Jagmohan Singh, Nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on September 25, welcomed Prime Minister's announcement to for naming Chandigarh airport after the great martyr and named it a victory, "We welcome this decision. It was a long pending one as the issue was raised in 2006 and a resolution was brought in Punjab Assembly on the 100th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh demanding Chandigarh airport to be named after him," he said.