New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Bhadrapada Poornima, the full moon day in the month of Bhadrapada, is one of the most significant days in Hindu culture. On Poornima, the month of Bhadrapada ends as per the Purnimant calendar. This year the full moon day of Bhadrapada will fall on September 2, 2020.

The Bhadrapada Poornima day is considered to be auspicious and devotees observe a day-long fast on this day. The followers of Hindu traditions, also perform Satyanarayan Pooja on this day, as worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day is considered to be ideal.

Here are the Bhadrapada Purnima 2020 date, significance and other details:

Bhadrapada Purnima 2020 date

This year, Bhadrapada Purnima will be observed on September 2.

Bhadrapada Purnima 2020 Tithi

Bhadrapada Purnima began at 9:38 AM on September 1 and end shall at 10:51 AM on September 2.

Significance of Bhadrapada Purnima

The Bhadrapada Poornima marks the beginning of Pitru Paksha or commonly known as Shradh. It is the period from 'Bhadrapada Purnima' to 'Sarvapitri Amavasya'. The 16-day period is when Hindus remember their ancestors by offering prayers. However, Shardh rituals are not performed on Bhadrapada Poornima day.

Rituals of Bhadrapada Poornima:

According to the Hindu rituals, a person can seek his blessings of Lord Vishnu by worshipping Satyanarayan on the day of Purnima. One can offer Panchamrit made of milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey and prepare Sheera as bhog (Naivedya) for the deity. Devotees also read the Satyanarayan Vrat Katha and conclude the puja by performing the aarti.

Some people even observe the Uma Maheshwar Vrat, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and his wife Goddess Parvati. According to the Narada Purana, this vrat must be kept on the Purnima Tithi of Bhadrapada month (Purnimant calendar).

Posted By: Talib Khan