This festival is more popular in the state of Gujarat. A fair is organized at the Ambaji temple, devotees offer prayers for getting Her divine blessings. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The full moon day, Purnima tithi observance in the month of Bhadrapad in Hindu Lunar Calendar is celebrated as Bhadrapad Purnima. This is the day of worshipping Lord Satyanarayan who is a form of Lord Vishnu. This year the festival will be observed on September 20, 2021.

This special day is more popular in the state of Gujarat and a grand celebration can be witnessed there. A fair is organized at the Ambaji temple, devotees offer prayers to get God's divine blessings.

Bhadrapad Purnima 2021: Date and time

Purnima Tithi begins: September 20, 2021 at 05:28 am

Purnima end:s September 21, 2021 at 05:24 am

Sunrise: 06:18 am

Sunset: 06:21 pm

Moonrise: September 20, 2021 at 06:20 pm

Moonset: September 21, 2021 at 06:20 am

Bhadrapad Purnima 2021: Significance

In every Hindu Lunar month full moon day, Purnima is considered very auspicious. It is believed that on the full moon night there is immense positive energy present all around. The Bhadrapad month in the Hindu calendar is dedicated to Lord Vishnu therefore this month has more religious significance. This festival is celebrated with devotion and fervour all across India. Devotees worship Lord Satyanarayan, observe fast to seek His blessings for wellness, peace and prosperity.

Bhadrapad Purnima 2021: Puja vidhi

- It is believed that having a dip in holy rivers on this day is rewarding.

- Devotees wake up early, take bath and clean the puja place.

- Idol of Lord Satyanarayan is placed on a platform, some devotees decorate it with banana leaves.

- Satyanarayan katha is recited. According to Hindu belief listening of Satyanarayan Katha is very auspicious.

- Charnamrit made of curd, milk, ghee, sugar, honey and gangajal is offered, with Tulsi leaves.

- Fruits, sweets and flowers are offered.

- Purnima fast is observed from Sunrise to till sighting of the Moon.

- Donations and charity on Bhadrapad Purnima is highly rewarding.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal