25 Best Truth Or Dare Game Questions To Help Spice Up Your Party

TRUTH AND dare is a popular game amongst teenagers at parties and casual conversations. It is an all-time classic game which is also one of the best ways to know other people. It helps in making a party more fun and interesting. In this game, each player takes a turn to ask a truth or dare question to a person. The person has to answer the question asked when choosing truth and has to perform the dare given in the game. Look below idea for the truth and dare game.

1. What is the biggest lie you have ever told?

2. Do you believe in any superstitions? If so, which ones?

3. What is the meanest thing you have ever said to someone else?

4. What is the craziest thing you have done in front of a mirror?

5. What is the craziest thing you have done on public transportation?

6. Where are you ticklish?

7. What is your biggest fear?

8. Have you ever cheated on a partner?

9. What would you do if you were the opposite gender for a week?

10. If you met a genie, what would your three wishes be?

11. What is the meanest thing you've ever said about someone else?

12. What is the most embarrassing photo of you?

13. How many times a week do you wear the same pants?

14. Have you ever peed in a pool?

15. When was the last time you cried?

16. What do most people assume about you that is not at all true?

17. What colour underwear are you wearing right now?

18. Are you afraid of the dark?

19. How many selfies do you take per day?

20. How long have you gone without brushing your teeth?

21. Do you eat food off the floor?

22. What is the boldest pickup line you have ever used?

23. What is your biggest insecurity?

24. Who is the last person you crept on social media?

25. What was the most awkward date you ever went on?