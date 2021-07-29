To start with the ethnic wear here are some great ways to carry your Dupatta if you want to repeat your Salwar-kameez but look different every time.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: With the increasing use of digital media in day-to-day life, people don't have to go to fashion shows to know about the latest clothing trends. People, who are known as fashion influencers, have started gaining popularity on various social media apps which provide a platform for these fashion influencers to showcase their styling sense.

If you are also an avid fashion enthusiast, then this article is for you. This article is a compilation of the best styling tips videos by Style Influencer Priyanka Arya, who gives a sneak peek into the latest ways of styling and that would give your clothes the all-new look and feel by adorning and pairing them differently. Priyanka has won the ‘Best style blogger of the year award’ by influencerquipo 2021.

To start with the ethnic wear here are some great ways to carry your Dupatta if you want to repeat your Salwar-kameez but look different every time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝖯𝖱𝖨𝖸𝖠𝖭𝖪𝖠 𝖠𝖱𝖸𝖠 ♥︎ (@priyankaaryaofficial)

Moreover, this video will make the big task of carrying a dupatta easy and at the same time make you look prettier than ever before. You will be able to transform your suit into a dress with the help of your dupatta and pairing it with a stylish belt. Make your dupatta look like a jacket by enhancing the look with a belt and lastly style yourself like the pretty Indian beauty by adorning the dupatta traditionally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝖯𝖱𝖨𝖸𝖠𝖭𝖪𝖠 𝖠𝖱𝖸𝖠 ♥︎ (@priyankaaryaofficial)

Priyanka has shown some great styling ways to wear the same pants in different ways. Wearing the pants with a vibrant floral print full-sleeved top accentuates the overall look and would make you look pretty and bright with a stylish round handbag. A perfect way to look stylish in summer! Look your sexy self by wearing the same pants with an off-shoulder white crop top and pair it with a sleek neckpiece, a watch, and a small handbag to enhance the whole look. A knotted full- sleeves solid-colored crop top looks amazingly stylish with the pants creating a monochrome look from top to toe. Look the most stylish at your workplace by pairing your pants with a striped shirt and a solid white waistcoat in cotton fabric.

How would you feel if you get an opportunity to use the same sweatshirt in different styles and make it look different every time? Is it really possible? Yes! It is with @Priyankaaryaofficial as she knows how to slay each look and make the most of your sweatshirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝖯𝖱𝖨𝖸𝖠𝖭𝖪𝖠 𝖠𝖱𝖸𝖠 ♥︎ (@priyankaaryaofficial)

Sweatshirts are not only the thing of winters but if it is made in cotton then you can use it in summers as well and look cool by pairing them with your denim shorts. To change the look, add a high neck turtle top and layer your crop top on top of it, and then pair it with your denim shorts. What more you can do to your denim and sweatshirt? Add a leather belt on top of the sweatshirt and see the magic it can create. You can also adorn it with solid-coloured pants and add a belt made of cotton fabric to look super cute. If you are fond of mini skirts, then what more do you need other than a jacket to layer with your sweatshirt. Make your look jaw-dropping by following these style tips and look cooler than ever before.

Cut a dash with your leather pants in these four ways that can stun the eyes that beholds it. Wear it casually, go shopping or make yourself party-ready by following these great styling ideas. Look cool and casual by adding a printed T-shirt to it and add more style to it by layering it with a leather jacket. Look chic in your leather pants by wearing them with a solid crop top and a bomber jacket. Make a striking appearance at your workplace by giving it a professional feel by pairing it with a knit high neck turtle top and increase its style quotient by not tucking the top and adding a leather belt on top of your knit top. Make a long-lasting impression by wearing a denim jacket on top of a crop top and pair it with your leather pants.

