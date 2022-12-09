Best Poses For Building Self-Esteem: Sonnalli Seygall Gives Inspiration To Boost Your Confidence

PRACTISING mindfulness and yoga is the key to a healthy and happy life. Sonnally Seygall is one such actress and influencer who uses her Instagram to educate people about the right lifestyle habits and the importance of health. In one of her recent posts, the health enthusiast shared a video about the best poses for building self-esteem and confidence.

In the video, she mentioned, "Verified Virbhadra Asana or Warrior pose 2 is one of the best poses to build confidence and self-esteem. Every yoga pose has physical & mental benefits. Most of us focus on the physical part of the yoga, often forgetting the mental and emotional abundance the asanas bring us."

What is Virabhadra Asana or Warrior Pose 2?

Named after the Hindu god incarnated as a human, this asana or yoga pose enhances the strength and stamina of an individual, especially beginners. This posture helps in strengthening the core, abs, back muscles, inner thigh and gluteal muscles of an individual.

Benefits of Warrior Pose 2

It is the second in the series of the Virbadrasana group and is a standing asana of modern yoga and can be done by a variety of people including children, pregnant women and senior citizens.

People with chronic pain in the neck, knees or shoulders, who had recent surgery, diarrhoea and high blood pressure should avoid practising this pose.

Physical Benefits:

According to Harmony Yoga, some physical benefits of this yoga pose include:

1. Stimulates abdominal organs

2. Improves circulation and respiration

3. Energizes the body

4. Opens chest and lungs

5. Develops balance and stability

Mental Benefits:

1. Encourages self-esteem

3. Builds confidence

4. Reduces stress

5. Stability of mind and body

How To Practice Virabhadra Asana or Warrior Pose 2

