30 Best Places To Visit In The World | Check List By Lonely Planet

LONELY PLANET has revealed its picks as the best cities, countries and regions to travel to in 2023. Thirty destinations have been included in the "Best in Travel" list in the year 2023 under five categories eat, learn, journey, unwind and connect. Lonely Planet is a travel guide book publisher which was founded in Australia in 1973, the company has printed over 150 million books. Lonely Planet is a reliable resource for any traveller with over 150 million guidebooks in print.

The Executive Editor and Senior Vice President of content at Lonely Planet said, "This year, we wanted to try something new and we wanted to reflect the way that we saw travellers looking for travel, which was about the destination, but also about the experience."

After Maureen and Tony Wheeler travelled overland from the UK to Australia and then published a book on how to recreate their experience, the Lonely Planet adventure began. Speculations about potential new additions to the list are sent out to Lonely Planet's extensive global network of contributors.

Taking to its official Instgram handle, Lonely planet shared a video with the caption as, " Our annual run-down of must-visit destinations and must-experience moments for adventurous travelers like you , Best In Travel 2023 has a fresh focus and a totally new vibe. This year, we’re centering local perspectives and recommendations at the *heart* of each destination in handy formats that you can easily keep with you on the go. We’re talking killer Instagram guides you’re going to want to save ASAP, on-site deep dives alongside dreamy itineraries, videos where hosts show you their perfect day in their favorite place on earth, and more — all as-told-by the experts who call these places home. Have a look at the video here:

Read below the list of 30 places selected as 'Best in Travel' chosen by Lonely Planet under five different categories.

1. Eat

Lima, Peru

Umbria, Italy

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Fukuoka, Japan

South Africa

Montevideo, Uruguay

2. Journey

Nova Scotia, Canada

Bhutan

Zambia

Western Australia

Parques Nacionales Naturales de Colombia

Istanbul to Sofia Train

3. Unwind

Jordan

Halkidiki, Greece

Jamaica

Dominica

Raja Ampat, Indonesia

Malta

4. Connect

Accra, Ghana

Albania

Sydney

Guyana

Alaska

Boise

5. Learn

New Mexico, USA

Marseille, France

Manchester, UK

Dresden, Germany

El Salvador

South Scotland, UK

Travelling is an important activity which is beneficial in relieving stress, and anxiety provides new experiences, exposes an individual to new things, makes people physically healthier and boost creativity. Plan your holidays using this exquisite list of best places by the Lonely Planet for 2023.