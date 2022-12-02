Best Places To Visit In Munnar On Your Romantic Vacation With Your Partner Under Rs 10,000

THE SOUTHERN beauty, Munnar is situated in the southwestern Indian state of Kerala and is a habitat for tea plantations, resorts, waterfalls and hiking trails. With evergreen tea plantations, mesmerising waterfalls and lush vegetation, Munnar should be on your list for a weekend getaway with your partner.

Munnar from December to February experiences pleasant weather and is a perfect vacation destination for couples on a low budget. For two night stay with sightseeing can cost a couple around Rs 8,000 to 10,000. Therefore, to make your trip a memorable one, we bring you the list of some best places in Munnar that should be on your must-go list to experience the beauty of the place.

1. Verdant Tree Gardens

A trip to Munnar is incomplete without witnessing the beauty of Verdant Tea Gardens which is known to be one of the most unique places in the city. With greenery, beautiful valleys and beauty of the nature, this place will provide you with moments to spend with your partner.

Things To Do: A pleasant morning walk, a long drive through tea gardens

2. Matteupetty Dam and Dairy Farm

Also known as the Indo-Swiss dairy farm, this farm will provide you with a complete insight into the lives of livestock. The sight of cattle around this place is a sight you can't miss. The green valley of this place lights up the night and is a treat to the eyes.

Things To Do: Watch cattle breeding, experience making high-quality dairy products

Entry Fees: Rs 10 per person

3. Top Station

If you love heights and breezy air, this place is mandatory on your list. This place provides you with the opportunity to experience the view of Theni valley provides an awe-inspiring view. Along with your partner, you can explore various activities and relish your time at this place.

Things To Do: Trekking

4. Echo Point

Located at a distance of 15 km from Munnar, Echo point is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the place. With the beauty of nature at its peak, it lies at the banks of a serene lake and offers a beautiful view of the hills and forest around. This place is known for echoing your voices from the nearby mountains.

Things To Do: Bird-watching, boating, nature walks, taking stellar photographs, street shopping

Entry Fee: Rs 30 for adults (additional charges for other activities)

5. Eravikulam National Park

This national park is home to numerous animals and has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. It is known to be one of the most beautiful forest patches in Kerala and offers mesmerising views of the hills.

Things To Do: Safari

Entry Fees: Rs 125 for Indian citizens (adults)

6. Kundala Lake

Situated at a distance of 20 km from Munnar, Kunadala lake is at a height of 1700 meters above sea level and is one of the major tourist attractions of Munnar. It is a picturesque tourist spot surrounded by green Western Ghats and provides exquisite natural beauty to visitors.

Things To Do: Boating, Horse Riding,

Entry Fees: Free