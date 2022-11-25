5 Best Places For Couples To Enjoy A Winter Getaway In Hill Station

The ideal time of year to go out and have some fine comfort food, cuddle up with your sweetheart, and take in the best of nature is during the winter.

1. Jammu & Kashmir's Gulmarg, also known as "Heaven on Earth"

Kashmir is home to the best snow-capped mountains, a diversity of flora, and lush greenery. You may go skiing, take a gondola ride, or enjoy one of Asia's highest ropeways. Significant tourist destinations in Kashmir include Khilanmarg, Tangmarg, and Ferozepur Nallah.

Khilanmarg, Tangmarg, Ferozepur Nallah, Baba Rezi Shrine, and Maharani Temple are the main attraction.

The two best things to do are ride in a gondola and stay the night on a houseboat.

2. Meadow of Gold also known as Sonmarg, Jammu, and Kashmir

Sonmarg means "meadow of gold," and no words can capture its breathtaking magnificence. This location, which is often referred to as "Snow Point" in the Ganderbal area of Jammu and Kashmir, truly epitomises heaven on earth.

Vishansar Lake, Nilagrad River, Zoji La Pass, and Thajiwas Glacier are the main attractions.

The best thing to do is take the lovely Great Lakes Trek and see the breathtaking mountains blanketed in snow.

3. The Land of High Passes also known as Leh-Ladakh

You can also include Leh-Ladakh, sometimes referred to as the "Land of High Passes," on your list of places to visit. The most stunning vista is driving on snow-covered roads while looking out at the frozen Pangong Lake and snow-covered mountains in the distance.

Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley, Tso Moriri, and Shanti Stupa are among the top attractions.

The Hemis National Park and the frozen Pangong Lake are the best places to visit.

4. Auli, Uttarakhand also known as A Heavenly Place

Some people refer to Auli as the "Auli Bugyal." It is located in Uttarakhand's incredibly small Chamoli district. The high summits of Nanda Devi, Mana Parvat, and Kamat Kamet are among Auli's more well-known landmarks.

Gorson Bugyal, Nanda Devi National Park, and Vridh Badi Temple are notable attractions.

The best activities are hiking, skiing, and taking advantage of the recent snowfall.

5. The Little Kashmir also known as Munsiyari, Uttarakhand

Nothing, Munsiyari, can compare to the splendour of this location. In Uttrakhand, Munsiyari is situated in the incredibly small district of Pithoragarh. The starting point for several treks, including those to Nanda Devi, Ralam, and Milam Glaciers, is Munsiyari. So you and your companion can travel to Munsiyari for a weekend break.

Birthi Falls, Khaliya Top, and Panchachuli Peaks are the main attractions.

The best activities are hiking, skiing, and nature walks.