5 Best Pillowcases To Use For Acne Prone Skin

DIFFERENT skin types pertain to different skin conditions and problems. However, each one of us, be it boys or girls must have gone through the horrific phase of frequent acne on the face. Usually, acne occurs when the pores of the skin are blocked with oil, dead skin and bacteria. Skin types such as combination skin, dry skin, oily skin scaly skin and other are prone to developing acne. However, oily skin is the type of skin which is the most prone to acne.

Major lifestyle habits such as touching face skin with unwashed dirty hands, frequently touching face skin, an unhealthy diet, and not washing the face properly among others can contribute to developing acne.

Developing habits of skincare regime, healthy diet plans, and maintaining cleanliness can help in achieving acne-free skin. The type of pillowcases we sleep on also play a large role in developing acne and making the skin more prone to acne. Friction caused between the skin and pillowcases can lead to spurge acne by transferring the bacteria. Therefore, we bring you a list of the best pillowcases to get acne-free and healthy skin.

1. Silk Pillowcases

Silk is always a better option than any other type of pillowcase. The antibacterial and anti-allergic silk fabric promotes a balance of moisture on the skin. It reduces friction and its soft fabric is hypoallergic in nature.

2. Synthetic Silk

The fabric of this pillowcase type is a blend of poly-cotton and microfibre which provides the effects of natural silk. From being affordable and durable, this type of pillowcase is a must-have.

3. Bamboo

Bamboo pillowcases are incredibly soft fabric with a smooth texture that prevents the hair from frizz and tangles during the night. It is naturally breathable and has antifungal and antibacterial properties which reduce acne on the face.

4. Silver Lons

Silver or copper thread woven pillowcases have natural antimicrobial properties that kill acne-causing bacteria. They help reduce the topical skin concerns and prevent acne building bacteria to reproduce.

5. Copper Oxide

A copper pillowcase is known to have properties that help in reducing skin inflammation and repairs acne-prone skin. These pillowcases are infused with copper oxide which is free from allergic reactions.