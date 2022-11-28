Top 10 Movies to Watch With Your Boyfriend To Enjoy The Perfect Movie Date

WITH THE modern era dating trends, Netflix and binge-watching have become one of the most popular date ideas with your loved ones. A perfect movie, cosy room, scented candles and dim lights along with your partner company, can there be any other romantic date ideas for couples? With thousands of movies to choose from on various OTT platforms, it becomes irritating and difficult to find that one movie which will be perfect for your movie date night with your partner. Therefore, we have curated a list of the best movies to watch along with your partner to enjoy an amazing and romantic date night.

1. Life Is Beautiful

Life is beautiful is an Italian comedy-drama starring Roberto Benigni and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This movie is all about a father's love for his wife and son amid the Holocaust. It is a pure comedy which will fill you up with happy tears and amazing laughs.

IMDb: 8.6/10

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

2. Pretty Woman

Pretty Woman is an American romantic comedy feel-good movie released in 1990 and is a timeless comedy hit. It is a story that revolves around second chances, luxury and beauty due.

IMDb: 7.1/10

Watch On: Disney+

3. The Notebook

Has there been any better romantic movie than this masterpiece? A 2004 American romantic drama, this movie is based on the 1996 novel by Nicholas Sparks and stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. the story revolves around two young people who meet and fall in love, however major life turns to bring twists and turns in their love story.

IMDb: 7.8/10

Watch On: Netflix

4. P.S I Love You

Directed by Richard LaGravenese, P.S. I Love You is a story that goes around a young widow who discovers that her late husband has left her 10 messages with the intent to help ease her pain and start a new life.

IMDb: 7/10

Watch On: Netflix

5. Always Be My Maybe

A 2019 American romantic comedy movie is all about childhood sweethearts facing fall out and not speaking for 15 years with each other and reconnecting as adults. This movie exceeds all rom-com expectations and will make you cry happy tears.

IMDb: 6.8/10

Watch On: Netflix

6. To All The Boys I've Loved Before (3 instalments)

To all the boys I've Loved Before and its instalments are a must-watch with your boyfriend to have an incredibly romantic date night.

IMDb: 7/10

Watch On: Netflix

7. Crazy, Stupid, Love

This movie will make you enjoy a feel-good ride which showcases a heartbroken man whose wife asks for a divorce and to get over the loss, he starts picking women at a bar along with his friend, Jacob.

IMDb: 7.4/10

Watch On: Netflix

8. How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

As quirky as the name sounds, this movie is a total roller coaster ride of fun, enjoyment, tears and romance. It is an awful romantic comedy with a promising start where a guy bets with his friends to make a woman fall in love with him in just 10 days.

IMDb: 6.4/10

Watch On: Netflix

9. The Holiday

This movie revolves around the storyline of two women with troubled love life who swap each other's homes, where they meet local guys and fall in love.

IMDb: 6.9/10

Watch On: Netflix

10. Holidate

Holidate is an American romantic comedy directed by John Whitesell, starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey. A guy and a woman, both fed up with being single on holidates, meet each other accidentally and agree to be each other's dates to convince their families of their good love life, only to catch real feelings along the way.

IMDb: 6.1/10

Watch On: Netflix