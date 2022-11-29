5 Best Hair Masks You Can Try At Home To Avoid Going To The Salon

We all know how frequently our hair is exposed to dust, chemicals, pollutants, heating equipment, and styling treatments, to name a few. Taking good care of your hair is a major duty. Do you realise that eventually all of these categories will deplete your body of all necessary proteins? And how can you possibly visit the salon each time your hair is frizzy and lifeless or you have a bad hair day?

1. Egg-Yogurt Mask

We are all aware that eggs are rich in protein and that they make hair lustrous and silky, which helps promote hair development. Yogurt, on the other hand, is beneficial for dull, frizzy hair as well, particularly in the winter. Your hair will have extra volume if you mix eggs and yoghurt. In a bowl, whisk an egg, then stir in some yoghurt. Mix it thoroughly to create a thick paste. Apply the paste to your hair and scalp, then wait 30 minutes before rinsing. Wash your hair after shampooing and rinsing the mask with cool water.

2. Gelatin-Apple Cider Vinegar Mask

Keratin, a protein found in gelatin that binds and fortifies hair, is also present. Gelatin powder should be added to a saucepan along with 200 mL of water. To prevent any lumps from forming, keep whisking it. Give the mixture five to ten minutes to heat. Add apple cider vinegar once it has had time to cool. Before applying the mixture to the hair, wait until it has cooled, and then give it time to settle. If the moisture in your hair strands is lacking, you can substitute coconut milk for the water. To increase shine, substitute peppermint or rosemary for the water.

3. Mayonnaise-Egg Mask

When you combine the protein-rich foods mayonnaise and eggs, you will notice a significant improvement in the brittleness and damage of your hair.To make a thick paste, combine the egg white with 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise. Apply the paste to your hair right away and let it sit for roughly 30 to 40 minutes. Simply avoid applying it to your scalp if it is oily. To get silky, bouncy hair, wash your hair with shampoo after that.

4. Coconut Milk

Since coconut milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, it not only conditions hair but also helps to restore protein levels that have been damaged. In addition, it encourages healthy growth and helps alleviate dandruff. Take three to four spoonfuls of coconut milk and warm it up over a low flame. Now apply the oil to your scalp and massage it in from root to tip. After that, simply wrap your hair in a towel and leave it overnight so that the product can properly penetrate your scalp. The following morning, wash your hair with your preferred shampoo or conditioner before adding conditioner for the finishing touch.



5. Banana-Avocado Mask

We are all aware that bananas are a very rich source of natural oils, potassium, and vitamins, all of which support healthy hair growth. Omega-3 fatty acids, which are abundant in avocados, can condition your hair to enhance its quality and texture. Blend the ripe avocado and banana into a paste in a bowl. Apply the paste to your hair after mixing in a tablespoon of your chosen hair oil. Before washing it off, let it sit in place for 20 to 30 minutes.