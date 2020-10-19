Want to cure cold and cough in one day? Here we have made a list of 5 simple home remedies that can cure a cold and cough in just one day, check them out:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: With the changing weather comes the risk of common cold and cough. However, during this coronavirus pandemic, we usually avoid visiting physician for normal chills in the body and trusting on home remedies at the initial stage is something that many people still believe. There are a number of home remedies that can cure cold and cough within a day and gives satisfactory relief. Adding to that, interesting thing about home remedies is that they come with zero side effects. Here we have made a list of 5 simple home remedies that can cure a cold and cough in just one day, check them out:

1. Ginger

Ginger is something that is known to cure a cold and cough since ages and you can also have it by making a tea as it tastes good and can help you in drying running and dripping nose. Ginger has various benefits and among them is that it cures a common cold and fastens the speed of the recovery process of your body.

2. Homemade Lemon, Cinnamon and Honey Syrup

The syrup which has several health benefits and is the best thing that can cure your cold and cough within a day. By having a mixture of 1 tablespoon lemon, cinnamon and honey with lukewarm water can cure your cold and will refreshen your body.

3. Vitamin C

The research says that adding vitamin C in hot tea with honey reduces phlegm when you’re sick. Fruits like oranges, grapefruits, leafy greens are a good source of vitamin C. Intake of these fruits will fulfil the need of Vitamin C in your body and will help you fight with the cold and cough bacteria in your body.

4. Turmeric Milk

The one go-to thing in an Indian household is turmeric as anything just can't be made without it and apart from that turmeric has various health benefits and it has a strong antioxidant which helps in treating many health problems. Turmeric mixed with warm milk can help your body to fight with cold and cough and is known as the most effective way to fight with germs in your body.

5. Brandy with Honey

Brandy is the much-popular thing used in home remedies as it helps to keep the chest warm and it increases body's temperature and by mixing honey with brandy gives a sweet taste and help to cure a cold and cough in just one day.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma