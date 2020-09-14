New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Balenzia is thrilled to announce its collaboration with tokidoki, the internationally recognised and iconic lifestyle brand that has amassed a cult-like following for its larger-than-life characters. The tokidoki x Balenzia collaboration includes range of socks and face-masks that are cool, cute, colourful, and high-fashion. In this latest edition, Balenzia presents to you a kaleidoscopic range of tokidoki fashion necessities!

tokidoki means “sometimes” in Japanese, and was chosen by its Co-founder, the Italian artist Simone Legno, because tokidoki is the hope, the hidden energy everyone has inside that gives us the strength to face a new day and dream something positive, that something magical will happen to us. Bringing chic, criminally-cute designs to your very doorstep, tokidoki has curated and developed these socks and masks with Balenzia, to spread hope and happiness, through the magic of its timelessly lovable characters, designs and iconography.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rahul Gupta, Director, Balenzia, said, “We take delight in announcing our collaboration with tokidoki, and present to you a fashion-forward collection of socks and masks. Our collection is a perfect blend of tokidoki’s larger than life characters, bold designs, Japanese inspired roots, and Balenzia's unmatched comfort, quality, and craftsmanship. The stylish yet fun collection is sure to turn heads, and start conversations!

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with industry-leader, Balenzia”, added Ms. Pooneh Mohajer, Co-founder and CEO, tokidoki. “The tokidoki x Balenzia collaboration is certain to be as collectible and fashionable as it is functional.”

The reinforced heel and toe, along with the high-quality combed cotton yarn, ensure that the socks are not only incredibly soft but also extremely durable. The trendy three-layered masks render the much-needed protection, whilst making a fashion-statement. tokidoki x Balenzia products are now available at prices starting at Rs. 199; to pick a piece of cuteness, visit Balenzia’s brand stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Ludhiana, or the brand’s website at www.balenzia.com, or look up the collection at leading online portals, including Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, Paytm, Snapdeal, Limeroad, Nykaa, LBB, and indulge in a much-needed respite. Aren’t doses of sheer delight so very needed . . . now more than over?

About Balenzia

At Balenzia, it is our constant endeavour to help our customers stand out in a crowd, with sophisticated designs, styles, colours and access to licenses of some truly iconic brands and characters. Our product range, made with the highest quality standards using the finest yarns, is designed for incredible comfort, breathability and durability. The apparel is manufactured in specialist factories with extremely high ethical standards, ensuring that all our products are sweatshop free, produced in good working conditions, and that the people making them are treated well and paid a fair wage.

We are a part of the Jagran Group - a leading business house of India, incorporated in the year 1942. With interests spanning across media & communications, education, real estate and hosiery exports. The group employs more than 12000 people, and has offices in more than 200 cities of India.

About tokidoki

tokidoki, which translates to “sometimes” in Japanese, is an internationally recognized and iconic lifestyle brand based on the vision of Italian artist Simone Legno and his partners, serial entrepreneurs Pooneh Mohajer and Ivan Arnold. Since debuting in 2005, tokidoki has amassed a cult-like following for its larger-than-life characters and emerged as a sought- after global lifestyle brand. tokidoki offers an extensive range of products which include apparel, handbags, cosmetics, accessories, toys and more. Simone Legno, tokidoki’s creative director, was born in Rome, Italy and from a very young age developed a deep love of Japan and a fascination with world cultures. Combining Legno’s unique talent and creativity with Mohajer’s business acumen, tokidoki has grown exponentially. As an innovative company, tokidoki is known not only for its eye-popping aesthetic and criminally cute characters but also its megawatt partnerships. For more information, please visit www.tokidoki.it

