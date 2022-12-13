Best Destinations In India To Go On A Solo Trip And Enjoy New Year Celebrations

IF YOU enjoy taking solo vacations, than nothing is more crucial than having the flexibility to customise your holiday. The activities you choose to engage in during your holiday are totally up to you, whether you prefer reading in solitude or exploring the entire city from dawn till dusk. For all those single lovers, here are a few of the top travel locations.

Landour And Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

This is a colonial town from the British India era, so it actually has the ideal atmosphere for you to kick back and unwind, or you may spend the entire day walking about the town discovering it. In addition to this, the location is fairly straightforward and easy to get around.

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Darjeeling, which was founded in the British India era, has long been recognised as one of the top locations for lone travelers. This place will never bore you, whether it's the town's most famous tea gardens or charming little eateries.

Hampi, Karnataka

The best and most stunning heritage sites in India may be found in Hampi. You know, it's not simply a rocky outcrop; it's also a location where even the remains of former kingdoms appear magnificent.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

In Udaipur, you can easily travel between all of the stunning forts with your friends and loved ones. You can also explore the city on your own and take in its splendour at your own pace.

Alleppey, Kerala

There is fun to be had in backwaters, lagoons, beaches, and cute, tiny affluent villages. The best thing is that you get to enjoy the best of Alleppey's local traditions. You can't go wrong with ayurvedic treatments or traditional boats here.

Puducherry

You should definitely learn more about Puducherry's French Quarter, which is one of the most picturesque, authentic, and historic parts of the city. Puducherry gives off the impression that time has stopped thanks to its local markets, temples, and villages with traditional Tamil dwellings. Puducherry is awash in old-world allure. If you feel like letting your hair down, all the exciting and interesting locations, including entertaining cafes and beach parties, are on the opposite side of Puducherry.