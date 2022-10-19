5 Best Brain-Healthy Food Items To Boost Your Mental Power And Memory

THE brain is one of the most essential parts of the human body and is the control center of an individual. It is the command center and enables thoughts, memory and emotions. Maintaining a healthy brain is a crucial role in better health and life.

A healthy brain helps maintain the overall health of our body. It helps in maintaining and enhancing the abilities of communication, problem-solving, decision-making and other aspects of life. Eating the right food plays a significant role in maintaining the health of the brain. Look below for some essential food items which can improve brain health.

1. Fatty Fish

According to PubMed Central, a highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health states that about 60 per cent of the human brain is made of fat of which half of the fat incorporates omega-3 fatty acids. Fatty fish is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids which helps in building a healthy brain. It also protects the brain from cognitive decline.

2. Blueberries

Blueberries are enriched with numerous health benefits including the brain. They are rich in antioxidants which improve communication between brain cells. Blueberries can reduce inflammation, which decreases the risk of brain again and neurodegenerative diseases.

3. Coffee

Coffee includes caffeine and some antioxidants which can support brain health. It helps in boosting alertness and mood and may offer some protection from Alzheimer's.

4. Broccoli

According to researchers at Harvard Medical School, Broccoli is a green leafy vegetable which is rich in brain health nutrients like beta carotene, folate and vitamin K.

5. Walnuts

According to a 2015 study by the University of California (UCLA), walnut consumption is linked to improved cognition and improved memory. Walnuts are highly rich in omega-3 fatty acids named Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) which are linked to lower blood pressure and clean arteries which promote a healthy brain and heart.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)