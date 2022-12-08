Quest For Power

Best Age To Become A Parent? Experts Agree On THIS Age To Have A Baby

Confused about the right time to conceive? This article may help you make a perfect decision.

By Priyanka Munshi
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 12:32 PM IST
Minute Read
Best Age To Become A Parent? Experts Agree On THIS Age To Have A Baby
Image Credit: Pexels

IF YOU'RE thinking about having a baby, you may be wondering if now is the ideal time or if you should wait and think about it as everyone wonders when you're going to tell them the wonderful news after getting married. because being a parent is incredibly challenging.

Therefore, it varies depending on when your spouse wants to become pregnant. Physically, emotionally, cognitively, and financially, being ready to welcome the kid should be a person's top priorities.

Before The Age Of 20

It's actually not a good idea to have a child in your twenties since you can run into financial problems and you'll need to be more mentally prepared to raise a child. In terms of biology, this is the season when women are most fertile.

20-24

Most people in their 20s are quite fertile, and the research indicates that each month, all women have a 25% chance of becoming pregnant. If you are just starting out in your career, you may be experiencing financial difficulties.

25-29

In terms of biology, your chances of getting pregnant in your late 20s are practically on par with those in your early 20s. Having children at this age has advantages in terms of greater wisdom, patience, and financial security.

30-34

Having your first child in your early 30s has many benefits, including giving you more time to enjoy adulthood, explore, and advance your career.

35-39

Health professionals claim that a woman's fertility peaks around age 37 and declines starting at age 32. The success rates for infertility treatments such as IVF are the same.Gestational diabetes and high blood pressure are two additional health hazards that increase as a woman ages.

40-45

The study found that the likelihood of a healthy woman falling pregnant each month at the age of 40 was less than 5%. Early pregnancy complications, including loss, are more common in people over the age of 40.In addition, they have a higher rate of foetal mortality, preterm labor, and low birth weight.

