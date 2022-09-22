Benefits Of Tulsi: Anti-Cancer Properties To Immunity Booster, Know Health Benefits Of Tulsi Plant

TULSI, also known as Holy basil is a widely known and used herb in India. Tulsi holds a special place in Ayurveda and is considered to be sacred by Hindus and worshipped by them. It is the most common medicinal and sacred plant found in every Indian home. The plant is believed as a source of happiness and good health.

There are three main types of Tulsi grown in India which include Ram Tulsi (with bright green leaves), Krishna Tulsi (with purplish leaves and common wild Vana Tulsi.

Read below some amazing benefits of Tulsi:

1. Natural Immunity Booster

Tulsi has immense anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-fungal properties which protect us from numerous infections. Tulsi is rich in Vitamin C and Zinc because of which it acts as an immunity booster and keeps infections away. The extracts from tulsi leaves increase the T helper cells and natural killer cells' activity and boost the immune system. Daily intake of Tulsi leaves or tulsi tea can help to boost immunity.

2. Reduces stress

Tulsi has some compounds names Ocimumosides A and B which help in reducing stress. Tulsi's anti-inflammatory properties enable it to decrease inflammation and blood pressure. Tulsi normalizes the blood glucose, blood pressure and lipid levels in the body. It leaves a positive effect on memory and cognitive function which helps release psychological stress.

3. Anti-cancer properties

Tulsi or basil has eugenol that helps fight cancer. Several animal and laboratory studies have found that Tulsi can repair and regenerate the cells damaged by exposure to radiation and oxidation. The phytonutrients in Tulsi directly kill the cancer cells limiting the growth and spread of cancer in an individual.

4. Good for Skin

With Tulsi holding its healing, antibacterial, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties, it benefits the skin by preventing acne, and blackheads and relieves skin infections. It is rich in Vitamin K, which stimulates blood circulation. When mixed with milk, it provides you with glowing skin.

5. Good for Heart Health

The herb Tulsi has a powerful anti-oxidant component called Eugenol. This component helps protect the heart by keeping the blood pressure in control and lowering cholesterol levels. You can chew a few leaves of tulsi on an empty stomach every day which can lead to prevention and protection from any heart ailments.

6. Reduces Cough, Cold and other respiratory problems

Due to its antibacterial properties, Tulsi prevents the inflammation of the nasal mucous membrane. You can add fresh tulsi leaves to the water and boil them for a few minutes. Drinking this tulsi drink can reduce the effects of cold and cough in a person. Krishna Tulsi which is a type of tulsi called purple tulsi helps in curing infections such as throat infections, respiratory problems and skin diseases.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)