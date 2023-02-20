Benefits Of Garlic Oil: 4 Amazing Reasons Why You Should Add This Home Remedy In Your Daily Routine ASAP

GARLIC is a plant in the Allium family and is closely related to onions, shallot and leeks. Garlic grows in many parts of the world and is a popular ingredient in cooking, due to its strong smell and delicious taste. It contains sulfur compounds, which are believed to be responsible for some of those health benefits. Garlic is a kitchen ingredient packed with antibacterial, antifungal properties which can solve many issues related to skin, hair and overall health. Read below some astonishing benefits of garlic oil for your health.

1. Garlic Oil For Acne

Garlic has anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties, which can be used to get rid of acne. It is enriched with vitamins, minerals, vitamin C, selenium, Zinc, allicin and copper which are great for the skin. You can take a few drops of garlic oil, mix it with Multani mitti and apply it on your face,

2. Garlic Oil For Hair

Garlic is known to rejuvenate hair and help in hair growth. Garlic oil is a natural home remedy which boosts hair growth and stimulates hair regrowth. Garlic possesses antimicrobial properties that help kill germs and bacteria that can cause damage to the scalp and inhibit hair growth.

3. Garlic Oil For Cold

According to Healthline, garlic oil may help fight colds and flu. It may reduce your risk of developing an illness, and help you recover faster. To maximize these benefits, it's best to consume raw garlic or aged garlic extract. According to the book Healing Foods, garlic oil is an antibiotic in nature and can be used to treat colds and coughs.

4. Garlic Oil For Heart Health

Garlic has been long known to be associated with health benefits such as curing a cold to lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Numerous studies show that aged garlic may help slow the process of hardening of the arteries, which can lead to heart disease. However, you must consult a doctor before adding garlic oil to your diet.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)