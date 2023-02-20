Benefits Of Eating Egg Whites: Why Including Them In Your Daily Diet Is A Must For A Healthy Body

EGGS ARE an essential part of our everyday breakfast and are known for their magical health benefits. Eggs are one of the highest quality forms of protein after cow's milk and beef. Egg whites are high in protein, and low in calories, fat and cholesterol, which makes them a great food for weight loss in your diet. They are made up of around 90% water and 10% protein. Egg whites contain essential vitamins such as A, B-12 and D, along with riboflavin, known as B2.

Eating only egg whites instead of whole may lower the number of calories, fat and saturated fats you consume. Read below the compiled list of benefits of egg whites that will make you want to add them to your diet.

1. Cholesterol Free

According to Healthline, egg whites are low in cholesterol and fat. This makes them a good choice for people who need to limit their cholesterol intake, as well as those trying to lose weight.

2. Rich In Protein

Egg whites are health beneficial because of their high protein profile. They provide a complete protein value for an individual. They are an excellent way to add the right amount of protein to your diet without the stress of any calories.

3. Heart Health

While being abundant with protein, the protein present in egg whites helps the body in building strong muscles and maintain muscle mass as you age. While egg yolks are fine in moderation, if you are already at risk for heart disease or stroke, your doctor may recommend a heart-healthy diet and with no cholesterol, egg whites are a great addition, as per WebMD.

4. Helps In Maintaining Blood Pressure

According to the American Journal of Hypertension, a high-protein diet, like one rich in eggs, can help lower blood pressure naturally while promoting weight loss, as well. Moreover, the presence of potassium in egg whites can help reduce and maintain the blood pressure levels in the body.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)