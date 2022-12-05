Benefits Of Drinking Clove Tea: 7 Amazing Reasons Why It Is Good For Your Health

CLOVE OR Laung is one of the most effective Indian ingredients found in every household. From medicinal properties to numerous health benefits, cloves are a magical home remedy for many health issues. The antioxidants present in clove help in fighting free radical damage in the body and promotes immunity boost. Clove Tea is one of the most healthy and natural tea for body and mind. It can be used as an alternative for other drinks and provides magnificient health benefits. Look below the benefits of drinking clove tea.

Benefits Of Clove Tea

1. Help Regulate Hunger Levels

Cloves when consumed can play a major role in keeping the stomach from growling between meals. Cloves are enriched with a great amount of fibre which helps regulate your hunger levels. It is an excellent remedy to suppress appetite.

2. Regulates Blood Sugar Levels

According to a study by the Journal of Natural Medicine, the extracts of cloves help increase the secretion of insulin and help in improving the function of cells that produce insulin.

3. Good Antioxidant

Cloves are powerful antioxidants that aid treatment of numerous health problems. It helps in reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease etc. Cloves have great amounts of eugenol, which is a natural antioxidant which is responsible for fighting free radicals.

4. Anti-inflammatory Properties

The presence of two phytonutrients namely, eugenol and isoeugenol promote the reduction of inflammation in the body and prevent the development of diseases such as arthritis or other chronic conditions.

5. Good For Bone Health

The antioxidant, eugenol helps in increasing bone density and strength and prevents the development of osteoporosis or low bone mass. Many studies show that little amount of clove powder has the ability to fulfil around 30 per cent of the daily required manganese in the body.

6. Fights Bacteria

The vitamin E and K found in cloves helps in fighting bacterial infections in the body. It also helps in lowering the temperature of the body.

7. Heals Fungal Infections

The anti-bacterial, anti-inflammation and antioxidant properties of cloves help in clearing harmful toxins from the body which further helps in healing wounds, fungal infection and skin problems.

How To Prepare Clove Tea: