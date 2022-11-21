Benefits Of Almonds: 6 Reasons Why They Are A Must In Your Daily Diet

ALMOND WITH its innumerable benefits is enriched with healthy fats, protein, fibre, vitamin E and magnesium that have the ability to do wonders for an individual's health. Munding almonds are one of the best ways and substitute for junk and unhealthy food. Almonds, as a rich food, can be consumed raw, salted or toasted.

From being used in delicacies, almonds are an all-rounder food for a healthy diet and body. Almonds are a very versatile food; you can eat them whenever you're hungry as a snack or add them to pasta, salad, oats, or other cereal. It is always best to carry some roasted almonds with you to munch whenever your feel hungry. Read below to know the miraculous benefits of almonds on individual health.

1. Maintains Healthy Weight

According to Verywell fit, almonds when included in any meal or snack can curb hunger and make you feel satiated for a longer period. Although this superfood contains high calories, it can reduce the risk of weight gain and obesity if taken in the required portions. Rich in fibres and proteins, it helps you keep full for a long time, thus helping you control your calorie intake.

2. Lowers Blood Pressure

According to Science Daily, when included in your daily diet, almonds can reduce the risk of heart disease by keeping blood vessels of the body healthy. They increase the amounts of antioxidants in the blood enormously which can help in reducing blood pressure and leads to improved blood flow.

3. Enriched With Nutrients

According to Healthline, almonds are rich in nutrient profile which is why they are used to produce oil, butter, almond milk, paste or flour. Being high in phytic acid, it prevents some minerals and nutrients from being absorbed.

4. Vitamin E

Almonds are one of the world's best sources of Vitamin E which helps lower the risk of developing heart disease, cancer and Alzheimer's disease. It also helps maintain the health of the skin and eyes and strengthens the body to fight against certain infections.

5. Lowers Cholesterol Levels

Numerous studies show that almonds can be beneficial in lowering cholesterol levels in the body. A study conducted by the National Institute of Health, a 16-week study in 65 people with prediabetes showed that a diet rich in 20 per cent calories from almonds lowered LDL cholesterol levels by an average of 12.4 mg/dL. Significant loss of belly fat was also observed.

6. Improves Brain Functioning

Rich sources of essential nutrients such as folate, tocopherol, poly-unsaturated fatty acids, mono-unsaturated fatty acids and polyphenols help in preventing or delaying the onset of cognitive dysfunction. The proteins in almonds promote the repairing of the brain cells and the presence of vitamin E and omega 3 fatty acids helps keep the brain healthy.